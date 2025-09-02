Iowa men’s cross country has eyes on Big Ten championship

As the almighty hand of the NCAA continues to realign its conferences, the Big Ten is now harder to conquer than ever before, let alone compete in. Last year was the first season of the expanded Big Ten conference, which proved to be a challenge for the University of Iowa’s men’s cross country team.

The Hawkeyes finished 13th out of 15 at the 2024 Big Ten Championships, beating out Nebraska and Rutgers. This season, however, Iowa brings a more experienced roster, returning all of their top five finishers from the championship meet last year.

UI fourth-year Brayden Burnett, one of four seniors on the roster, and the rest of the Hawkeyes are ready to take on the gauntlet their conference has become and set their eyes on a Big Ten crown.

“This is the most fit I’ve seen our guys coming off of the summer in the four years that I’ve been here,” Burnett said. “Everyone trained their butts off, and it’s showing in workouts, but the pinnacle of showing your fitness is in races.”

Burnett alternated as Iowa’s top finisher last season with current third-year Miles Wilson and current fourth-year Will Ryan. Burnett enjoyed having those two to push each other, and the three of them never settled for being the team’s top guys. Their focus was to continue to work their way up to face their competitors’ top guys.

Wilson was Iowa’s top finisher at the 2024 Big Ten Championship placing 63rd overall. Burnett and Ryan were Iowa’s second and third finishers, coming in shortly behind Wilson. They placed 77th and 81st, respectively.

With another year of racing at the collegiate level under their belts, along with the addition of an impressive freshman class, the boys in black and gold will have the potential to do some serious damage in the Big Ten this season.

Iowa’s roster size decreased from 15 runners in 2024 to just 12 in 2025, the lowest number for the program since 2020. In Burnett’s eyes, this can play to the Hawkeyes’ favor when it comes to outperforming their marks from last season.

“It’s exciting to only have 12 guys and everyone knows their role,” Burnett said. “All 12 of us can be in a scoring position on any given day.”

As Burnett said, having a smaller roster has its benefits. With only 12 guys on the roster, team culture will play a larger role in the Hawkeyes’ identity.

“We’ve always focused on being a tight-knit group that cares about each other outside of running, which I think is very important and special,” Burnett said. “I think that’s something special that we can pass down so the team continues doing that when we’re gone.”

The team cherishes opportunities to bond, such as getting together for a bite to eat after a long run and talking about things outside of running as well.

Cross country is as much a team sport as any other sport. With a stronger bond comes a stronger commitment. When there is stronger commitment, you’ll have a team of runners not only doing it for themselves but also for the guys who they train with every day.

“No matter what goes wrong at certain meets, whatever times or personal records you hit, the Big Ten Championship meet is all that matters,” Burnett said.