First-year midfielder Liana Tarasco is quickly finding her footing as a Hawkeye

Liana Tarasco just started her first year on campus as a student-athlete on the No. 10-ranked Iowa soccer squad, and the newly-turned Hawkeye is making big strides early in her career.

While most first-year athletes spend their first season getting acclimated to their new team and environment, Tarasco wasted no time as Iowa’s starting midfielder.

Tarasco fired out of the gates during the first start of her collegiate career against No. 6 Arkansas. She recorded a savvy penalty kick goal in the opening minutes of the match, leading to the Hawkeye’s 3-2 top-10 win in Fayetteville.

The first game on the road against the Razorbacks might have felt intimidating to some, but for Tarasco, it was a smaller stage compared to her past. The teenager has represented her national team since 15 and helped the U20 squad to a Concacaf gold medal this summer.

“I’d say it definitely helped having national team experience,” she said. “But I would say it’s very different playing styles, so it’s a lot of adjusting. I’d still say it’s not that easy. But I have support from coaches, staff, and my teammates and stuff, so I feel like it’s made the transition very smooth.”

Tarasco credits her recent success to her experience in international competition and her extended time playing as a midfielder, a position she’s kept since she was 6 years old.

“I’d say it taught me a lot mentally, especially coming here I was really prepared mentally,” she said. “It’s definitely an environment you have to get used to, that you have to be able to adapt to.”

Iowa head coach Dave Dilanni recognized the benefit of international experience. Iowa landed second-year defender Eva Oching from Syracuse in the offseason. Oching, who hails from Colquitlam , British Columbia, repped the flag on the U17 national team, competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“You play a lot of big games, and these games are more competitive, and they’re faster paced,” he said. “But [Tarasco’s] still not in awe of the game speed.”

Tarasco is no stranger to making adjustments. She speaks fluent English but also understands the Italian spoken by her parents at home. She’s visited the U.S. for soccer, but never stepped foot in Iowa before. In Iowa City she’s found people going through the same transition. The university’s 2024 international student census reported 2,084 enrolled students.

At the soccer facility, Tarasco said she’s discovered teammates and a coaching staff that care for her as a person.

“I’d say that it’s hard to find that in college soccer,” Tarasco said. “The girls here, when I came here, they were so welcoming to me. They made me feel like I was at home.”

Tarasco’s two goals on the season lead the team with two other Hawkeyes, Kenzie Roling and Olivia Lebdaoui. Tarasco’s shot on goal percentage is second on the team at .875. She also has a .250 shot percentage, almost twice Iowa’s team’s average.

The young Hawkeye views herself as a creator, whether it’s by dribbling through traffic or passing to teammates in open space. Tarasco prides herself in making things happen on the field.

“I love touching, turning. I love creating plays,” she said. “It’s my favorite part of the game, just being able to be the one to control the midfield. I love that part of being a midfielder.”