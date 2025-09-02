Ashley Hinson announces candidacy for open U.S. Senate seat

Iowa Republican Ashley Hinson announced Tuesday she will run for the open U.S. Senate seat left vacant after Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst announced she would not seek reelection.

Hinson is expected to become the frontrunner for the Republican nomination and has already garnered a slew of endorsements following her announcement from high-profile Republicans, including U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana.

Hinson, who currently represents Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, rose to prominence in 2020 when she rode a nationwide movement for parental rights, which became a flash point in Marion, Iowa. Hinson has handily won reelection in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District ever since.

Before being elected to Congress, Hinson was a TV anchor on KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids and served in the Iowa House of Representatives.

In a news release on Tuesday, Hinson said she would work to advance “the America First agenda” for Iowans in the U.S. Senate.

“I’m running for Senate because there’s more work to do, and I am prepared to win and deliver,” Hinson said in a statement Tuesday. “I’ve stood shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to reverse the woke craziness and put working families first. In the Senate, I’ll be President Trump’s strongest ally and deliver the America First agenda.”

Hinson outlined her campaign priorities as supporting working families, securing the border, putting Iowa agriculture first, taking on China, and “fighting the left’s woke gender ideology and protecting children.”

Hinson was a leader on protectionist policy toward China in the U.S. House and worked on many bills to ensure Iowa’s farm land is protected from Chinese ownership.

Hinson also made her claim to fame on “culture war” policies, such as prohibiting men from competing in women’s sports, banning gender-affirming care for minors, and advocating for parents’ rights.

Following Hinson’s announcement, Iowa Democratic Chair Rita Hart said Hinson has worked for corporate interests during her time in the U.S. House.

“Iowans deserve better than representation by Washington Republicans who only care about themselves, corporate interests, and the wealthiest Americans,” Hart said in a statement. “In 2026, Iowa will elect a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.”

Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, who is seen as a frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race, said Hinson has cheered on an agenda that is hurting Iowans.

“Ashley Hinson voted to strip health care from hundreds of thousands of Iowans and close our hospitals. She said it wasn’t a ‘real problem,’” Wahls said in a statement Tuesday. “Iowans are fed up with Washington. Hinson is the swamp. Bring it on.”