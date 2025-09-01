Review | Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing’ delivers lovable characters and edge-of-your-seat action

We all know and love the feeling of going to the movies and discovering the film was well worth the two hours spent in the theater. “Caught Stealing,” a new action movie starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, most definitely gave me that feeling.

I was very excited to finally see “Caught Stealing,” as I am a huge Butler fan. I truly believe that Butler is an incredible actor, but I tried to put my biases aside while viewing this movie.

I was quite surprised several times, as the trailer didn’t give much insight into the actual plot of the movie, and it was strange because most of the promos used Butler’s first name rather than his character’s name, so I went into the movie a bit blind.

“Caught Stealing” tells the story of Hank Thompson, a bartender living on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. It’s 1998, and Hank, who is a retired baseball player, lives a normal life with his girlfriend, Yvonne, played by Kravitz.

Originally from California, Hank is the biggest San Francisco Giants fan ever. He seems to prioritize two things: calling his mom and making sure he knows how the Giants are playing.

One night, after a long shift, Hank returns to his run-down apartment where his neighbor, Russ, is leaving in a hurry. Because of this, Hank is tasked with watching over Russ’s cat, Bud. The job proves difficult as Bud tends to bite people.

However, Hank soon finds out that Russ left out some information, and Hank is blindly thrown in the middle of a feud between the Russian and Jewish mafias.

RELATED: Review | Zach Cregger’s buzzy horror movie ‘Weapons’ is a suspenseful story that builds to a riotous punchline – The Daily Iowan

Hank is also grappling with the past, as he has old traumas that reflect some of the challenges he faces throughout the film.

We see Hank’s past through a series of flashbacks in dreams, which were filmed beautifully. Each flashback stopped fairly abruptly, something that helped the viewer understand how deeply Hank is affected by his past.

While watching the movie, I found Hank to be a very lovable and realistic character despite his “loser-ish” qualities. He took care of his mom and cared deeply about those around him, even when it made his life harder. Hank also cared— probably too much — about baseball.

Similarly, he reacted as one would expect to threats on loved ones and death. He was frightened and most likely running on adrenaline to keep himself, as well as his mother, girlfriend, and other companions alive.

There are moments when he has the chance to use lethal weapons in his time fighting, but he chooses to bring a baseball bat or just his bare fists to gunfights.

I enjoyed how nearly every small detail was included with intention. From small props and moments between characters to the way characters were posed in flashbacks and reality, it seemed as though every detail mattered.

All loose ends of the story were tied up nicely. The story was a bit predictable, but there were still moments where I had no idea what was going to happen next.

Still, “Caught Stealing” was a well-deserved addition to the lovable action movies currently being released in theaters. The film portrayed an excellent story about facing the past and the dangers of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.