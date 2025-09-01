The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Death of a Brewer Movie

Death of a Brewer is a new movie filmed in Iowa city about the beer mafia and the Sons of Temperance.
Annika Perez, DITV News
September 1, 2025
