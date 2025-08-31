University of Iowa welcomes Goose for welcome concert

University of Iowa students flooded Hancher Park to ring in the school year with a concert featuring the band Goose.

Hawkeyes experienced the genre-bending jams of the headlining band, Goose, and the opener, DJ Crimson Mask,Thursday night alongside the mesmerizing stage effects and delicious street food.

Goose played a wide variety of their alternative, improvisational hits, including a few songs from their new album Chain Yer Dragon, “Hot Love & The Lazy Poet,” and “Royal.” After Thursday, they head back onto the road to continue their tie-in tour. Their next venue is at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington, where they will be supporting the Dave Matthews Band.

Goose has sold out notable venues in the U.S., like Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Radio City Music Hall. They have also shared their art on some familiar talk shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“I’ve never heard of the band, but I thought they were really vibrant. It was really groovy,” said Zoe Lindgren, a first-year student at the UI. “It was a nice way to start the semester and end the summer.”

RELATED: Taste of Iowa City combats the rain to showcase local restaurants and various cuisines at annual event

Every lull in the music brought electric cheers from across the audience. Between each song, the crowd was hollering the word “Goose,” which many concert goers thought were boo’s at first.

Other university students were informed about the concert in an unorthodox way.

“I heard about it from a chalk message on the ground. It was a huge goose drawing,” Ella Hertz, a student attendee, said.

Another appeal of the concert was the entertaining crowd effects. Concert goers were able to interact with bubble blasters and beach balls while jamming out, adding to the fun atmosphere. They served as a great contrast to the start of the night, which was kicked off with a bit of rain.

Officially formed in 2014, the band Goose, named after an inside joke from one of their members’ time working at a taco shop in Colorado, has had a stellar but relatively young career, showing promising potential due to their unique style and obvious passion.

Jam band lovers should watch Goose’s career with intent and expect big things.