Iowa City protestors demand urgent action for Sudan

Waving Sudanese and American flags, dozens of protestors gathered on the lawn of the Pentacrest to shed light on the humanitarian crisis happening in the country of Sudan. They stood together, calling for immediate action, global attention, and solidarity.

Sudan is currently experiencing a complex crisis with intense conflict and major political instability. Military factions of the different regions of Sudan are clashing, causing widespread violence, displacement, and famine. Civilians are being caught in the crossfire, leading to many of them fleeing their homes due to food and water shortages.

As the civil war in Sudan stretches into its second year, El Fasher is one of the last remaining places of resistance in the Darfur region, a region of western Sudan. Residents of El Fasher have been under siege, with reports of bombings, lack of food and medicine, and constant violence.

Mazahir Salih, a Sudanese American community member and Iowa City mayor pro tem, passionately spoke of the urgency of the civil war.

“Children are starving, hospitals are being bombed, and families are crying out for help,” Salih said. “For us Sudanese, this isn’t just news, this is personal. Many of us here have friends, families, and neighbors who are in danger.”

Salih emphasized that while the war in Sudan may seem distant to some, it is a daily nightmare for everyone living in El Fasher.

“We are not powerless,” she said. “By gathering today, we are raising our voice so that the city of El Fasher reaches beyond Sudan. This is not a political issue; this is a human issue. Every child deserves food, every family deserves safety, every community deserves peace.”

Mahasen Abdelkarim, a local advocate, gave a reminder of what is at stake for many Sudanese families.

“Thousands of innocent lives are being lost every day, every minute,” Abdelkarim said. “They are being lost by rocket fire, by diseases, and reasons that are incredibly preventable.”

Iowa City leaders also came to the protest and showed their support. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague was in attendance, along with City Councilor Megan Alter.

UI alum Adel Osman gave a moving testimony on the impact that this crisis is having.

“The pains of the oppressed are felt through many people,” Osman said. “Any form of death inflicted on another is needless. There are meaningless bombings and deaths in markets.”

Osman said he hopes this protest will spark a movement in the Iowa City area.

“The most important thing is keeping hope. Hope is powerful,” he said.

Organizers noted that this would not be the last gathering, and that this is the beginning of a sustained initiative to advocate for the citizens of El Fasher as well as the country of Sudan as a whole.

“When one community hurts, we all hurt. When one person struggles, we all struggle together,” Teague said. “As mayor of Iowa City, I stand with you.”