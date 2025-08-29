UIHC responds to UI Community HomeCare data security incident

University of Iowa Community HomeCare and UIHC notified approximately 211,000 individuals affected by a July 3 data breach with written notices Friday.

UI Community HomeCare, an affiliate health care program providing home-based medical equipment and support services for patients after they leave the hospital that works with University of Iowa Health Care, experienced a computer hack July 3.

A statement from UIHC said they took immediate action to shut down the program’s servers and worked with cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident. The system was safely restored within one business day.

“UI Health Care sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience or concern caused by this incident,” the Friday news release said. “We are committed to working with UI Community HomeCare to strengthen its systems and business processes so we can prevent events like this from happening in the future.”

The data incident did not impact electronic health record systems, according to the release. While UI Community HomeCare and UIHC operate separate systems and services, they have historically shared some patients, employees, and data files, according to the release.

As computer breaches become more common, UIHC offered a variety of tips to protect your data.

You can request a free credit report each year from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion at www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling 1-877-322-8228. To add protection, place a one-year fraud alert on your credit file, or, if you’ve been a victim of identity theft, request a seven-year extended alert. A credit freeze offers even stronger security by blocking unauthorized access to your file.

Victims of identity theft are also urged to report the crime to the Federal Trade Commission at www.identitytheft.gov or 1-877-ID-THEFT.

Filing a police report and notifying the state attorney general helps create an official record, which can be critical in stopping fraud and restoring identity.