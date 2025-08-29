Photos: Goose Performs at Hancher Green for Fall Welcome Concert

The rock band Goose and the Hawkeye Drumline performed at the Hancher Green at the University of Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. The fall welcome concert, presented by Think Iowa City and SCOPE Productions, was held across the river from the east side dorms. Community members and students attended the welcome concert.

Goose, an American rock-jam band from Wilton, CT, formed in 2014 and rose in popularity after 2019 after performing at The Peach Music Festival.

The band began their 17 show tour in Iowa City, with free T-shirts being handed out throughout the concert.