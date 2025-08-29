The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Goose Performs at Hancher Green for Fall Welcome Concert

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
August 29, 2025

The rock band Goose and the Hawkeye Drumline performed at the Hancher Green at the University of Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. The fall welcome concert, presented by Think Iowa City and SCOPE Productions, was held across the river from the east side dorms. Community members and students attended the welcome concert.

Goose, an American rock-jam band from Wilton, CT, formed in 2014 and rose in popularity after 2019 after performing at The Peach Music Festival.

The band began their 17 show tour in Iowa City, with free T-shirts being handed out throughout the concert.

2025_08_28_Goose_GD_001
Gabby Drees
Community members enter Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. The free concert, presented by Think Iowa City and SCOPE Productions, hosted Goose, an American rock band, and the Hawkeye Drumline.
