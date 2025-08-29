Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst expected not to run for reelection

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is expected to announce she won’t seek reelection next month, following a flurry of reports from national media outlets. CBS News first reported Ernst’s plans not to seek reelection.

Ernst’s decision creates an open seat in a race that has drawn a crowded Democratic primary field. An Iraq war veteran, Ernst is the first woman elected to an Iowa congressional seat, and the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate. She won the vacant seat left by retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, in 2014.

The news comes as Ernst has delayed a formal announcement despite hiring a campaign manager and setting a date for her annual fundraiser in October.

Seasoned politicians and newcomers alike have challenged Ernst, with Iowa State Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, Iowa State Rep. Josh Turek, D-Council Bluffs, political newcomer Nathan Sage, and Des Moines Independent Community School District Board Chair Jackie Norris all vying for the seat.

Ernst had only drawn one possible primary challenger in former Iowa State Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City. Still, with an open seat, more Republicans are expected to join the fray.

Ernst has drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats over the last year since President Donald Trump returned to office.

On the right, she has faced criticism after raising concerns over the then Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth and his views towards women in combat.

On the left, she has drawn criticism for remarks she made during a May 3o town hall meeting where she said, “Well, we’re all going to die” in response to constituent concerns over Medicaid cuts in Trump’s reconciliation bill. She later posted a sarcastic apology video in response to national criticism for the remarks.

National Democrats have targeted several Congressional districts in the state, including Iowa’s 1st and 3rd Congressional districts, due to the close races fought in the last few election cycles and due to several election forecasters listing the districts as toss-ups.

Iowa’s U.S. Senate race is listed as likely Republican by election forecasters; however, with an open seat, it is expected to draw focus from both parties. Democrats are expected to fight to regain control of the Senate despite a tough 2026 election map and as Republicans fight to maintain their control.

Ernst’s challengers jump on national reports

While Ernst’s campaign has not officially confirmed the announcement, nor responded to a request for comment, Ernst’s challengers have claimed credit for her departure from the race.

“Joni Ernst is retiring because she knows our campaign is on track to win,” Wahls, who is seen as a Democratic front-runner to challenge Ernst, said in a statement on Friday. “Our campaign was the strongest to take on Ernst, and I will take on any other politician who embraces the same corrupt agenda of the Washington establishment that screws over Iowans in favor of big corporations, billionaires, and self-serving and cowardly politicians.”

Norris, who served as former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Chief of Staff, said Ernst is “seeing the writing on the wall that Iowans are ready for change.”

“Republicans’ destructive and unpopular agenda has failed Iowans, and we are paying the price for Joni Ernst’s votes to slash Medicaid and health care, raise housing and energy costs, and explode the deficit, to pay for tax giveaways for billionaires,” Norris said in a statement Friday. “I’m ready to defeat any Republican to ensure Iowa has a leader in the Senate who will make sure Iowa families have a fair shot to get ahead with stronger public schools, affordable and accessible healthcare, and an economy that works for everyone.”