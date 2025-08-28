Photos: 17th annual Taste of Iowa City

Hundreds of Iowa City residents and students lined up downtown to pick up tickets for the 17th annual Taste of Iowa City event on Wednesday.

Stands were set up in the Pedestrian Mall with to-go meals from local restaurants, including Pancheros, The Dandy Lion, and Saint Burch Tavern. A mascot from Brothers dressed in a chicken costume socialized with passersby, and music was played in the Ped Mall in association with Hills Bank.

The free tickets sold out within an hour of opening, and students filled the streets until the event ended at 8 pm.