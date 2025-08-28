The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 17th annual Taste of Iowa City

Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
August 28, 2025

Hundreds of Iowa City residents and students lined up downtown to pick up tickets for the 17th annual Taste of Iowa City event on Wednesday.

Stands were set up in the Pedestrian Mall with to-go meals from local restaurants, including Pancheros, The Dandy Lion, and Saint Burch Tavern. A mascot from Brothers dressed in a chicken costume socialized with passersby, and music was played in the Ped Mall in association with Hills Bank.

The free tickets sold out within an hour of opening, and students filled the streets until the event ended at 8 pm.

2025_08_27_tasteofIC_AN01
Ava Neumaier
Students gather in the ticket line at the Taste of Iowa City event on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. The free tickets were sold out after an hour, with over a hundred students and community members exchanging tickets for meals at restaurant stands downtown.
