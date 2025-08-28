On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 1 games

Albany @ Iowa

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (0-0): Iowa – There’s nothing like a night game in Kinnick. Somehow this is one.

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa – I love dogs, but bring back Pedwin the Penguin immediately!

Chris Meglio, Football Reporter (0-0): Iowa – I didn’t know Albany had a football team.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (0-0): Iowa – Don’t be thrown off by the 5:00 p.m. start time, I don’t think this one is much of a prime time matchup.

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (0-0): Iowa – Hawks by a million. Let’s see it, Gron.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (0-0): Iowa – I was kind of terrible at this last year, but this one should be an easy one to pick.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (0-0): Iowa – My 6-year-old Harrison says this will be a “whoopin’ game.”

No. 1 Texas @ No. 4 Ohio State

Schultz: Ohio State – Texas may have a Manning under center, but home field advantage will carry Ohio State to a big win.

McGowan: Texas – The lesser of two evils.

Meglio: Texas – Who else does Ohio State have besides Jeremiah Smith?

Carrithers: Texas – I’m just Sayin…Horns Down (also, thank you Lee Corso).

Gan: Texas – I’m just sayin’ (haha get it), Julian Sayin will be given a mega wake-up call in his first start.

Bohnenkamp: Texas – We’ll find out if the Longhorns are a true No. 1.

Brummond: Texas – It doesn’t get better than this for a Week 1 game.

No. 9 LSU @ No. 4 Clemson

Schultz: Clemson – The Nuss Bus will run out of gas.

McGowan: Clemson – Years removed from the days of the Fridge, the defensive line is still great.

Meglio: LSU – Trevor Lawrence isn’t coming out of that tunnel for Clemson.

Carrithers: Clemson – Clemson will lay claim to the Death Valley name

Gan: Clemson – Clemson. At least they better win. I can’t stand LSU. Please win.

Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Dabo gets a big early win.

Brummond: Clemson – A tale of two Tigers.

Utah @ UCLA

Schultz: Utah – Big Ten after dark is back, baby!

McGowan: Utah – Those blue tarps at the Rose Bowl make for a hostile crowd.

Meglio: Utah – UCLA should stick to basketball.

Carrithers: UCLA – Iamaleava supremacy (I’m still scarred from the Citrus Bowl).

Gan: UCLA – Battle of the Bots, but I see UCLA taking this one, especially with home advantage.

Bohnenkamp: UCLA: I miss the old Pac-12.

Brummond: Utah – UCLA’s defense might cost them a few games this season.

No. 6 Notre Dame @ No. 10 Miami

Schultz: Notre Dame – I’m a strong believer in the Irish now. Colin Votzmeyer would be so proud of me.

McGowan: Miami – Look away, Touchdown Jesus.

Meglio: Notre Dame – Jeremiyah Love for 200 yards.

Carrithers: Notre Dame – Catholics beat Convicts this time

Gan: Notre Dame – Now back to real football. If I’m being honest, I see Notre Dame back in the CFB Championship, and Freeman wants it BAD.

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – I missed on the Irish a lot last year.

Brummond: Notre Dame – Notre Dame celebrates like it’s 1988.

TCU @ North Carolina

Schultz: TCU – I don’t think Bill Belichick and college football will be a good marriage.

McGowan: TCU – North Carolina will take second runner-up in the ACC.

Meglio: North Carolina – Bill + ripped UNC sweater first game = national championship.

Carrithers: North Carolina – Bill Belichick is back, must mean a win.

Gan: North Carolina – Billy is back, and what will the new scandal be this time?

Bohnenkamp: North Carolina – A coin-flipper for the opener.

Brummond: North Carolina – Tar Heels with a slight edge due to coaching advantage.