On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 1 games

The DI’s band of football writers were united in support of Iowa, but were split on the rest of the weekend slate.
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
August 28, 2025
Cody Blissett
Iowa linebacker Nolan DeLong tackles Maryland running back Roman Hemby during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 29-13.

Albany @ Iowa 

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (0-0): Iowa – There’s nothing like a night game in Kinnick. Somehow this is one. 

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa –  I love dogs, but bring back Pedwin the Penguin immediately! 

Chris Meglio, Football Reporter (0-0): Iowa – I didn’t know Albany had a football team.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (0-0):  Iowa – Don’t be thrown off by the 5:00 p.m. start time, I don’t think this one is much of a prime time matchup.

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (0-0): Iowa – Hawks by a million. Let’s see it, Gron.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (0-0): Iowa – I was kind of terrible at this last year, but this one should be an easy one to pick.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (0-0): Iowa – My 6-year-old Harrison says this will be a “whoopin’ game.”

No. 1 Texas @ No. 4 Ohio State 

Schultz: Ohio State – Texas may have a Manning under center, but home field advantage will carry Ohio State to a big win. 

McGowan: Texas – The lesser of two evils.

Meglio: Texas – Who else does Ohio State have besides Jeremiah Smith?

Carrithers: Texas – I’m just Sayin…Horns Down (also, thank you Lee Corso).

Gan: Texas – I’m just sayin’ (haha get it), Julian Sayin will be given a mega wake-up call in his first start. 

Bohnenkamp: Texas – We’ll find out if the Longhorns are a true No. 1.

Brummond: Texas – It doesn’t get better than this for a Week 1 game.

No. 9 LSU @ No. 4 Clemson 

Schultz: Clemson – The Nuss Bus will run out of gas.

McGowan: Clemson – Years removed from the days of the Fridge, the defensive line is still great. 

Meglio: LSU – Trevor Lawrence isn’t coming out of that tunnel for Clemson.

Carrithers: Clemson – Clemson will lay claim to the Death Valley name

Gan: Clemson – Clemson. At least they better win. I can’t stand LSU. Please win.

Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Dabo gets a big early win.

Brummond: Clemson – A tale of two Tigers. 

Utah @ UCLA 

Schultz: Utah – Big Ten after dark is back, baby! 

McGowan: Utah – Those blue tarps at the Rose Bowl make for a hostile crowd. 

Meglio: Utah – UCLA should stick to basketball.

Carrithers: UCLA – Iamaleava supremacy (I’m still scarred from the Citrus Bowl).

Gan: UCLA – Battle of the Bots, but I see UCLA taking this one, especially with home advantage.

Bohnenkamp: UCLA: I miss the old Pac-12.

Brummond: Utah – UCLA’s defense might cost them a few games this season. 

No. 6 Notre Dame @ No. 10 Miami 

Schultz: Notre Dame – I’m a strong believer in the Irish now. Colin Votzmeyer would be so  proud of me. 

McGowan: Miami –  Look away, Touchdown Jesus. 

Meglio: Notre Dame – Jeremiyah Love for 200 yards.

Carrithers: Notre Dame – Catholics beat Convicts this time

Gan: Notre Dame – Now back to real football. If I’m being honest, I see Notre Dame back in the CFB Championship, and Freeman wants it BAD.

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – I missed on the Irish a lot last year. 

Brummond: Notre Dame – Notre Dame celebrates like it’s 1988. 

TCU @ North Carolina 

Schultz: TCU – I don’t think Bill Belichick and college football will be a good marriage. 

McGowan: TCU –  North Carolina will take second runner-up in the ACC. 

Meglio: North Carolina – Bill + ripped UNC sweater first game = national championship.

Carrithers: North Carolina – Bill Belichick is back, must mean a win.

Gan: North Carolina – Billy is back, and what will the new scandal be this time? 

Bohnenkamp: North Carolina – A coin-flipper for the opener.

Brummond: North Carolina – Tar Heels with a slight edge due to coaching advantage.

