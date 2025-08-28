On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 1 games

Albany @ Iowa
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (0-0): Iowa – There’s nothing like a night game in Kinnick. Somehow this is one.
Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa – I love dogs, but bring back Pedwin the Penguin immediately!
Chris Meglio, Football Reporter (0-0): Iowa – I didn’t know Albany had a football team.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (0-0): Iowa – Don’t be thrown off by the 5:00 p.m. start time, I don’t think this one is much of a prime time matchup.
Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (0-0): Iowa – Hawks by a million. Let’s see it, Gron.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (0-0): Iowa – I was kind of terrible at this last year, but this one should be an easy one to pick.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (0-0): Iowa – My 6-year-old Harrison says this will be a “whoopin’ game.”
No. 1 Texas @ No. 4 Ohio State
Schultz: Ohio State – Texas may have a Manning under center, but home field advantage will carry Ohio State to a big win.
McGowan: Texas – The lesser of two evils.
Meglio: Texas – Who else does Ohio State have besides Jeremiah Smith?
Carrithers: Texas – I’m just Sayin…Horns Down (also, thank you Lee Corso).
Gan: Texas – I’m just sayin’ (haha get it), Julian Sayin will be given a mega wake-up call in his first start.
Bohnenkamp: Texas – We’ll find out if the Longhorns are a true No. 1.
Brummond: Texas – It doesn’t get better than this for a Week 1 game.
No. 9 LSU @ No. 4 Clemson
Schultz: Clemson – The Nuss Bus will run out of gas.
McGowan: Clemson – Years removed from the days of the Fridge, the defensive line is still great.
Meglio: LSU – Trevor Lawrence isn’t coming out of that tunnel for Clemson.
Carrithers: Clemson – Clemson will lay claim to the Death Valley name
Gan: Clemson – Clemson. At least they better win. I can’t stand LSU. Please win.
Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Dabo gets a big early win.
Brummond: Clemson – A tale of two Tigers.
Utah @ UCLA
Schultz: Utah – Big Ten after dark is back, baby!
McGowan: Utah – Those blue tarps at the Rose Bowl make for a hostile crowd.
Meglio: Utah – UCLA should stick to basketball.
Carrithers: UCLA – Iamaleava supremacy (I’m still scarred from the Citrus Bowl).
Gan: UCLA – Battle of the Bots, but I see UCLA taking this one, especially with home advantage.
Bohnenkamp: UCLA: I miss the old Pac-12.
Brummond: Utah – UCLA’s defense might cost them a few games this season.
No. 6 Notre Dame @ No. 10 Miami
Schultz: Notre Dame – I’m a strong believer in the Irish now. Colin Votzmeyer would be so proud of me.
McGowan: Miami – Look away, Touchdown Jesus.
Meglio: Notre Dame – Jeremiyah Love for 200 yards.
Carrithers: Notre Dame – Catholics beat Convicts this time
Gan: Notre Dame – Now back to real football. If I’m being honest, I see Notre Dame back in the CFB Championship, and Freeman wants it BAD.
Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – I missed on the Irish a lot last year.
Brummond: Notre Dame – Notre Dame celebrates like it’s 1988.
TCU @ North Carolina
Schultz: TCU – I don’t think Bill Belichick and college football will be a good marriage.
McGowan: TCU – North Carolina will take second runner-up in the ACC.
Meglio: North Carolina – Bill + ripped UNC sweater first game = national championship.
Carrithers: North Carolina – Bill Belichick is back, must mean a win.
Gan: North Carolina – Billy is back, and what will the new scandal be this time?
Bohnenkamp: North Carolina – A coin-flipper for the opener.
Brummond: North Carolina – Tar Heels with a slight edge due to coaching advantage.