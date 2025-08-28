No. 10 Iowa soccer dodges upset, draws with Loyola

No. 10 Iowa soccer barely dodged an upset loss on the road to Loyola Chicago, ending the contest with a 0-0 draw to move their record to 2-1-1 on the year. The Hawkeyes are now 2-2-1 all-time against the Ramblers, with Loyola taking the previous contest by a score of 3-0 back in 2017. .

The Hawkeyes came into Thursday’s matchup after blanking Central Michigan 2-0 to add one more tally to their win column, but the Ramblers came out ready to play on this night.

Offensively, Loyola was led by third-year midfielder Maggie Schmidt and first-year defender Abby Sudkamp, who each recorded a goal. Manning the helm of the Rambler defense was second-year Illinois native Allison Deardorff, who now has two shutout wins to her 2025 resume.

Second-year Fernanda Mayrink got the start behind the net for the Iowa defense, her first start since Iowa’s narrow 3-2 loss to top-ranked TCU last week. Mayrink recorded five saves on 15 shots, with three goals allowed.

The sophomore stepped up from her previous start, anchoring the Hawkeye defense in the first half with one save and no goals allowed. Deardorff also recorded one save to end the first half with no goals allowed, leading the Hawkeyes and Ramblers at a stagnant 0–0 contest entering halftime.

With two stout defenses present, offense was hard to find during the first half. For the Hawkeyes, graduate student forwards’ Olivia Lebdaoui and Berkley McGroaty led the offense with six shots combined in the first half.

Both teams came out of the second half looking to find a groove offensively, however the Rambler and Hawkeye defenses prevailed much like the first-half.

Iowa’s defense was particularly impenetrable, as Mayrink did not add a single save from the first half. Deardorff finished the night with six saves and no goals allowed. The Rambler offense struggled to get in any sort of rhythm in the second half, as Loyola Chicago recorded nine total shots with a mere two shots on goal to end the tight contest.

The Iowa offense fared a little better than the Ramblers, with 17 total shots and six being on goal, but couldn’t get the go-ahead goal in the back of the net.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes return to action on Sunday with a Senior Day matchup against St. Louis. The contest is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.