Iowa defensive back Jaylen Watson embracing increased role

One year ago, Jaylen Watson stepped foot onto the University of Iowa campus as a three-star recruit. Watson didn’t anticipate a major role as a true freshman, but he gained valuable experience on special teams, recording five total tackles in 10 games.

After a year of learning Phil Parker’s system, Watson will likely step into an increased role on the Hawkeye defense. The Detroit native will likely slide into the third cornerback spot and potentially find work at the nickel position, which substitutes an extra defensive back on passing downs.

Watson is using his experience from special teams to prepare for his new role.

“It really taught me that, you know, my preparation has to be a lot better,” Watson said about his special teams experience. “Coming in here, I really got to study, got to keep asking questions and really understand everything, as far as special teams and defense.”

Ranked as the No. 31 prospect in the state of Ohio by 247Sports, Watson entered the Hawkeye program at 5-foot-10 inches tall and 174 pounds. Watson’s hard work to create more opportunities on the field this offseason has resulted in an improved listing of 5-foot-11, 185 pounds.

“I’m really just going out there, whatever opportunity I get,” Watson said at Iowa football media day on Aug. 8. “I’m just looking to prove that I’m out there and I’m capable of going out there and playing at a high level. There were greats that came before me, so I’m just looking to uphold that standard.”

Iowa has quietly been an NFL factory for defensive backs. Cooper DeJean, Riley Moss, Micah Hyde, Desmond King, and Joshua Jackson have all achieved successful professional careers, with Hyde earning Pro Bowl honors in 2017.

One of the keys to Parker’s stout defenses year in and year out has been limiting big plays. The Hawkeyes did take a slight step back in that criteria in 2024, with late-game collapses to rival Iowa State and UCLA being the notable examples.

Watson and the rest of the Hawkeye secondary look to get back to the standard of limiting explosive plays by keeping the same mentality as the greats before them did.

“You have to have that mindset, next play mentality, whether you make a good play or bad play,” Watson said. “In football, not everything is going to go your way, so you have to go out there with a next play mentality and just try to do your job.”

While Iowa has produced many legends for Watson to look up to at the cornerback position, he also has great players to learn from right at his fingertips in the defensive back room.

Veterans like Xavier Nwankpa and Koen Entringer have both played alongside DeJean and Moss in their early days with the Hawkeyes, and have now passed the torch to the young players.

“All the older guys, Koen [Entringer], Deshaun Lee, TJ Hall, Xavier Nwankpa. They have all just been doing a great job, just coming in here every day with great energy and just helping out the young guys,” Watson said.