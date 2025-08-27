Five summer movies you need to catch up on

The 2025 summer movie season saw a healthy balance of horror, franchise blockbusters, and interesting indies. While boring remakes and sequels like “Lilo and Stitch” and “Jurassic World: Rebirth” still dominated the conversation, this list of five films will highlight a handful of the best movies from this summer that you should catch up on in order of how I think you should prioritize watching them.

Drop whatever you’re doing this weekend and watch: “Sorry, Baby” (Now available to rent.)

If you’re looking for something lowkey, Eva Victor’s directorial debut absolutely floored me. Set in a small East Coast graduate school, Agnes is the star student in an English Ph.D. program and struggles with the fallout of an assault perpetrated by a trusted figure in her life. I haven’t seen a movie with such a singular, personal voice in a long time.

With such a heavy subject matter, I was surprised by how funny this movie manages to be at times. The tone builds throughout the chaptered vignettes of the movie, ultimately revealing itself to be an incredibly emotional story about the mundane places personal growth can come from. More than any other movie on this list, you should watch “Sorry, Baby.”

The next time you turn on a movie, make it: “Eddington” (Now available to rent.)

I had such a strange experience watching Ari Aster’s hyperpolitical, absurd drama. Set in 2020 in a fictional small town in New Mexico, the film follows a right-wing sheriff, played by Joaquin Phoenix, as he runs for mayor against the progressive incumbent, played by Pedro Pascal. The film is at times laugh-out-loud funny, incredibly intense, and nauseating. Aster manifests every conspiracy, fear, and cringe-worthy tweet you read on Twitter in 2020 and blends them into one fake community to explosive effect. Some may find it provocative for the sake of it, but I think “Eddington” is one of the cleverest encapsulations of the American cultural consciousness made this century.

You’ve never seen something quite like: “28 Years Later” (Now available to rent.)

Danny Boyle’s long-awaited follow-up to his cult classic zombie apocalypse film “28 Days Later” was finally released back in June. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer, this movie made waves on social media with a buzzy trailer that set a thrilling tone. The movie, however, is surprisingly touching. While there are sequences in this undead survival story that made me lean forward in my seat with anticipation, I was surprised to find how naturally the tone shifted from horror to coming-of-age by the end. On top of the moving story and impressive gore, the filmmaking here blew my mind. A movie has never looked like “28 Years Later.”

While it might not be for everyone, I had the most fun watching “Highest 2 Lowest” (On Apple TV+ Sept. 5.)

Spike Lee’s newest movie is a reinterpretation of the classic Akira Kurosawa film “High and Low.” Starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky, the story follows a millionaire record label manager who must decide whether to use all his capital to stop his company from being sold or to pay the ransom a kidnapper is demanding for his best friend’s son. It’s extremely entertaining to watch a master filmmaker flex his muscles and have fun. The music is jazzy, Washington’s performance is charismatic, and the editing is energetic. I have had few movie-going experiences as fun as this one in 2025.

This won’t blow your mind, but you’re sure to have a good time with: “The Phoenician Scheme” (Now on Peacock.)

Wes Anderson is a complicated figure in film fan circles. I constantly hear people claim his movies are all the same or have started to get stale, but respectfully, that’s insane. His latest film, starring Benicio del Toro and Michael Cera, is a riot. Full of cartoon violence and slapstick set pieces, “The Phoenician Scheme” feels like Anderson’s crack at an action movie. Like all his films, the controlled aesthetic thinly veils themes of legacy, faith, death, and family. “The Phoenician Scheme” is funny without sacrificing thought-provoking ideas while providing a satisfying shift in Anderson’s visual style.