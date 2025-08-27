Severe water break affects downtown Iowa City

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The City of Iowa City Water Division announced a main water break affecting the downtown Iowa City area Wednesday afternoon at 4:16 p.m.

In an email release, the city said the water break was severe and caused system-wide low pressures

In the initial release, the city stated people across the city were impacted. After an additional release, the city announced the break had been isolated to Clinton and Harrison streets.



Areas around Downtown Iowa City were affected, including The Nest Iowa City, located at 123 E College St. and Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 201 S Clinton St.

Prestige Properties, a property management company in Iowa City, wrote in an email to its residents that emergency crews were actively working on the issue, estimating the water break would be solved in roughly three to six hours.

Prestige Properties announced that due to the break water services may be completely shut off, potential discoloration to water, and a chance that water flow could be unsafe for consumption or usage. They also advised residents avoid bathing and using water to cook before the issue is resolved.

The Nest Iowa City also notified residents of the water break, alerting them that toilets would not fill back up after being flushed, and that faucets in the building would not have running water before the break was fixed.

Shelby Ries, the property manager of The Nest, said the issue was fixed for its property very rapidly.

“We weren’t affected badly,” Ries said. “We were overall happy with the fix.”