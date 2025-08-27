Johnson County man found guilty of indecent exposure

A Johnson County man was found guilty of indecent exposure on Aug. 27. The verdict came after 12 minutes of deliberation by a Johnson County jury where the man, Dustin Hills, 44, from West Branch, was charged for exposing himself to an 11-year-old child in the toy aisle of the Iowa City Walmart in December 2023.

Hills has been charged with indecent exposure, an aggravated misdemeanor that could lead to a potential prison sentence of up to two years.

According to court documents, Hills entered the Walmart around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2023, and proceeded to follow the child to the toy aisle of the store. Tthe child turned around and saw Hills exposing himself. Walmart surveillance footage confirmed the testimony of the child, and showed them going to tell their parents and store employees shortly after.

Hills was arrested April 2, 2024 and was released a day later on a $5,000 bond.

The trial included testimonies from the child, now 12-years-old, and the child’s mother, following investigations conducted by the Iowa City Police Department.

Assistant Johnson County Attorney Mike Lang served as the prosecutor on the case.