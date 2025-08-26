Point/Counterpoint | What will Iowa football’s record be this year? The Hawkeyes look to improve from eight wins

Chris: 10-2

Iowa football’s 2024 season was a rather disappointing one when considering all the talent it had. What was expected to be a team potentially making the postseason was gutted by some brutal losses to teams it should have beaten. This year, however, will be rather different – an underrated team that’ll play its way into the College Football Playoff picture.

Let’s start with the fact last year’s Iowa offense had somewhat of a resurgence. Even without the presence of a consistent quarterback, running back Kaleb Johnson and a dominant offensive line carried the load for a team lacking air yardage.

A huge part of that was due to Tim Lester’s first year as the Hawkeyes’ play caller. And now with a year under his belt, the offense should be used to the system in-place – all except the new quarterback, Mark Gronowski.

Over his four years at South Dakota State, Gronowski racked up 10,330 passing yards and 93 (!!!) passing touchdowns along with 1,767 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns on the way to two FCS national championships. His pedigree should bring some life to the passing game.

Then there’s the hounding Iowa defense. What’s been a staple to the program’s success became a deficit in some losses that shouldn’t have even happened. And the losses of Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson, and Yahya Black among others don’t help with that.

But as Kirk Ferentz and Co. do best, the developed talent will find a way to prevail.

Defensive end Max Llewellyn started to come along toward the end of last season and should continue to carry that momentum into the fall. Linebackers Karson Sharar and Jaden Harrell have gotten a lot of praise throughout training camp. And defensive backs TJ Hall and Xavier Nwankpa are expected to make their names known in the Big Ten.

The defense will bounce back, the offense will finally produce touchdown passes, and the Iowa Hawkeyes will etch their name among the final 12 teams in all of college football.

Matt: 9-3

A team is only as good as its schedule allows. For Iowa football, the calendar boasts few friendly dates. Even in the second year of Tim Lester’s offense, this time with star transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski under center, the Hawkeyes won’t have it easy in autumn.

It’s not that the road turns rough early, far from it. The Hawkeyes will start the year 4-0. UAlbany and UMass are UPushovers, and it’s frankly embarrassing to play them in nonconference action. Iowa State is always a close contest, but the Cyclones lost their top two receivers to the NFL. Plus, Iowa knows how to win in Jack Trice Stadium. And unless Tony Soprano and Co. pull some strings, the Hawkeyes leave New Jersey unscathed with a victory over Rutgers.

Then come the potholes. Indiana made the CFP last year, and while I’m sure it will regress in 2025, the Hoosiers will make a trying conference home-opener. Iowa manages a W, but then heads north to Madison. The Badgers are hungry for revenge and hired a new offensive coordinator in Jeff Grimes, whose run-heavy scheme will return the offense from its recent mediocrity. Mobile transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will also be a factor. Down goes a perfect season.

With an undefeated campaign in the rearview mirror, Iowa collides with Penn State, and even Kinnick night-game magic won’t defeat a consensus top-three team in the country. And if fans thought that UCLA road loss last year was ugly, wait until Iowa meets the superior USC out west. The Trojans lost by just three points to the Nittany Lions last year. Any of these three Iowa losses could be swapped out with Oregon as well. A three-loss season is nothing to complain about, but not enough to reach the mountaintop of an expanded Big Ten.