Iowa soccer’s successful first impression features high-scoring offense, goalkeeper competition

After a 1-0 loss to Virginia Tech in the third round of the NCAA tournament last year, Iowa soccer aims to make a name for themselves with a gauntlet schedule.

Iowa will be heavily tested this year with a stacked schedule full of ranked conference and non-conference opponents.

The Big Ten boasts Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, and UCLA, each of whom are ranked in the top-25 national preseason poll.

Iowa head coach Dave Dilanni said his squad has the eighth-hardest schedule in the country but doesn’t hold any regrets. Rather, he welcomed the opportunity.

“We just decided that it was really important to put ourselves first every year,” he said. “We try to put ourselves in positions to be vulnerable and to grow with adversity.”

Three games into the young season, the Hawkeyes have proven themselves against talented teams but sometimes ran out of time to deliver. After a 3-2 upset over Arkansas to open the year, Iowa’s late comeback fell short against TCU. A shutout victory over Western Michigan placed Iowa at 2-1 with three games to play before conference action starts.

While Iowa returns some notable stars from last year’s roster, like forwards Kenzie Roling, Berit Parten, and Meike Ingles, this season will likely feature some new faces in the black and gold.

“I think this team is one of the deepest, if not the deepest, team I’ve had at Iowa,” Dilanni said. “We have a lot of options … I think that’s one that we have a good balance of some youth and players that are new to the program.”

First-year Liana Tarasco arrives from Montreal after appearing with Canada’s youth national team. The midfielder already turned heads by earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors with her go-ahead goal against Arkansas. She is the 10th player in program history to receive the award.

Teammate Josie Jones will stay in the Hawkeye state after a career at Waukee Northwest High School that featured a first-team all-state nod. Fellow first-year Elli Wildman logged 39 goals and 40 assists at East Ridge High School in Minnesota.

The Hawkeye offense found its stride early in the season with multiple threats proving to be a force on the field. Iowa led the Big Ten last year with 50.5 percent of its shots on target.

The potent Iowa offense featured six different goal scorers, with graduate student and former FSU Seminole Olivia Lebdaoui leading the way with a pair. Five Hawkeyes’ including Tarasco, Roling, Jones, fourth-year forward Shae Doherty, and third-year midfielder Abby Skiff added a tally.

This offensive prowess comes without Ingles, who led the team last season with seven goals and has yet to score. Same for scoring threats Parten and third-year midfielder Sofia Bush, who combined for over 12 goals together just a season ago.

Iowa’s record is 57-2-4 in its last 63 games when scoring two goals or more. If the Hawkeye offense keeps utilizing its multiple threats on the field, then they will have an easy path to the win column, so long as the defense retains its form from last year.

Anchored with Macy Enneking in net, the Hawkeyes allowed just 12 goals over 22 games last season, placing them tied for second in the conference. Enneking’s expired eligibility leaves Iowa with two experienced options in net with grad student Taylor Kane and sophomore Fernanda Mayrink.

Kane, now in her fifth season of eligibility, arrived in Iowa City in 2023 following two seasons at Pomona-Pitzer in Claremont, California. She logged just two minutes in an Iowa uniform before starting against Arkansas, collecting four saves.

Mayrink spent last season at Barry University in Miami, amassing a .817 save percentage across 11 games. She received the starting nod against TCU, earning five saves. Kane was back in net against Western Michigan for her second-career shutout.

While the Hawkeye defense has allowed more goals to start the season than in previous years, the season is still fresh with stiff competition on the horizon, whoever is defending the net will have their opportunities to shine.