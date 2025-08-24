Iowa Democrats consider defying the DNC amid uncertainty on 2028 nominating calendar

Iowa Democrats are considering not following the 2028 presidential nominating calendar, created by the Democratic National Committee, or DNC, after doubts that Iowa will again host the first caucus for the next presidential election.

Traditionally, Iowa has hosted the first Democratic and Republican caucuses — the first step in the presidential nominating process — drawing money and influence into the state. In the previous election cycle, the DNC decided to hold the first caucus in South Carolina due to long-standing concerns over a lack of diversity in the state and failures in reporting results during the 2020 cycle.

Rita Hart, the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, emphasized during a press conference on Aug. 21 that the DNC made a mistake by removing Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position.

“It was a big mistake in the Biden calendar to know that Iowa Republicans are going first here in this state, and that as Democrats, we sat and watched all this attention and the millions of dollars being spent in the state, without those kinds of resources to push back on the Republican agenda,” she said.

Scott Brennan, a former chair of the Iowa Democrats and current DNC representative, said the party would consider not following the national 2028 nominating calendar if the deciding process was not fair.

“Full speed ahead and damn the DNC,” Brennan said.

He added that his removal from the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, the panel that sets the presidential nominating calendar, did not seem fair, as there is no longer a representative from Iowa on the committee.

In an effort to poll Iowans on their priorities for the upcoming election cycle and gather public opinion on the idea of defying the DNC’s 2028 nominating calendar if Iowa is not given first-in-the-nation caucus status, the Iowa Democratic Party is releasing the 2028 Family Conversation Survey.

Hart said the survey is designed to get a better understanding of the values that Democrats in the state want to guide the 2028 nominating process, but not designed to result in definitive next steps.

Brennan said the survey is focused on polling what Iowans think the 2028 process should look like, regardless of how the DNC wants it to look.

“The DNC does not control us, and we control our own destiny, whatever that looks like,” he said.

Hart said all eyes are on Iowa, and the survey, along with the possibility of the first Democratic caucus in the 2028 cycle, makes the state more appealing to potential presidential candidates.

“It makes it clear that if you’re going to win, you better figure out if you can win here in this state,” she said.