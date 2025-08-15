West Nile virus confirmed in Johnson County

Johnson County Public Health confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes on Thursday. There have been no reported or confirmed cases within the county, according to the county public health department.

According to the Polk County Health Department, statewide surveillance of mosquitoes has shown the highest West Nile virus activity at this point in the summer in two decades.

Iowa’s Department of Health and Human a confirmed the state’s first positive West Nile Virus case of the year in a Thursday press release.

Iowa HHS reported a middle-aged individual in Northern Iowa testing positive for West Nile virus at the State Hygienic Lab.

“This is about awareness and prevention. By monitoring our numbers, we can detect and mitigate disease risk for our residents. We have not seen a surveillance test come back positive since 2023, so this is nothing to worry about, but review the ways to protect ourselves,” Rob Thul, manager of the Environmental Health Program at Johnson County Public Health said in Thursday’s press release.

According to Iowa’s HHS department, the virus is most commonly spread through infected mosquito bites. The peak infection months are August and September, right as the seasons start to change. Individuals who have contracted the virus may not experience any symptoms at all, while others may experience minor signs similar to those of the flu. Those who experience minor symptoms will most likely heal on their own, but may worsen and require medical attention.

Last year, Iowa saw 21 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus and one death. According to the CDC, there have been 219 positive cases nationwide in 2025, including the most recent case in Iowa. The West Nile Virus is the top cause of mosquito-borne diseases within the United States. There are currently no vaccines or remedies to prevent or treat the disease.

Iowa’s HHS offers preventative solutions to those across Iowa who are at risk, such as using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535. The department also makes a point to clear any standing water from around the home, such as water dishes for pets, as that is where mosquitoes reproduce.