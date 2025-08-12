Regents approve new policy aimed at “indoctrination,” instead of anti-DEI, CRT policy

Iowa Board of Regent-controlled universities are now required to teach controversial topics “in a manner that fosters critical thinking and avoids indoctrination of one perspective” under a new board policy approved Tuesday.

The policy comes after members of the Iowa Board of Regents faced public opposition to a proposed policy that would ban the teaching of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principles and Critical Race Theory, unless given an exemption by the board. Opponents said the proposal would censor those with the viewpoint that DEI and CRT are positive, thus promoting indoctrination of conservative ideas.

Regents pushed consideration of the policy twice as they received an onslaught of emails and public pressure to change the policy.

The new policy would aim to promote discussion of both viewpoints, rather than presenting one side or the other as a settled fact, Regent David Barker, who has been vocal in his support of the policy, said on Tuesday.

“This policy is not about censoring — It’s not about saying there is anything that shouldn’t be taught,” Barker said. “It’s that things should be taught in a balanced manner, not indoctrination, not trying to convert students to one point of view, but giving them the tools to think through these issues by understanding all sides of the issue.”

The policy expects faculty to cover both sides of the “scholarly views and ongoing debate in the field” and encourage “open and respectful inquiry.”

The policy also requires the universities to make policies and procedures to ensure all coursework follows the new policy and gives the board the ability to audit compliance with the policy.

The policy revision also requires courses to provide students the opportunity to examine and discuss the concepts and ideas addressed in the class. It also provides that a student’s grade “must reflect their mastery of course content and skills, not their agreement or disagreement with particular viewpoints expressed during instruction or in their work.”

The policy was approved 7-1 on Tuesday, with only Regent Nancy Dunkel dissenting against the policy.

Bates: “I will not be passive in addressing the problem.”

The regents debated how to ensure compliance with the new policy following a series of videos that show faculty at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University admitting they purposefully worked to skirt state and federal restrictions on DEI.

Iowa Board of Regents President Sherry Bates said she “will not be passive in addressing the problem.” If a board audit finds that the universities under the regents’ supervision violated the new policy.

“If the Board Office audit determines the policy is not being followed, I will not be passive in addressing the problem,” Bates said in a prepared statement, which she read before discussion on the new policy. “I will set up a task force of Board members to correct the situation and ensure compliance with the policy. Ensuring that our students can learn and think for themselves is paramount to our mission.”

Meanwhile, Barker proposed that the board include an amendment to the draft policy that would have required the creation of a process for students to report violations of the policy to the board and require that universities ensure that processes for complaints related to the new policy are available, confidential, and clear to students.

“Until very recently, a culture existed to some extent that was in conflict with board direction, state law, and federal policy, and that culture was intent on subverting these policies, if not always the letter of them, certainly the spirit of the policies,” Barker said. “And because of this, I think it’s understandable that many students do not trust the current complaint process, and so we should develop a new one.”

His proposed amendment failed after concerns regarding preserving the appellate jurisdiction on complaints under the policy for the regents. However, staff and regents said they are committed to reviewing existing policies to ensure they comply with the spirit of Barker’s amendment.

Dunkel: proposed policy restricts academic freedom

Regent Nancy Dunkel, formerly a Democratic state representative from Dubuque, said the proposed policy does not preserve academic freedom and instead restricts professors’ ability to educate how they please.

Dunkel said the policy is not clear on the definition of controversial and could require professors to teach topics that are antithetical to the practice of their field. Such as biology professors being required to teach anti-evolutionary ideas, marketing professors required to teach anti-capitalists arguments, etc.

Dunkel said if regents are to make the proposed changes to the academic freedom policy, they should change the section’s name to “restrictions to academic freedom.”

“Academic freedom is crucial for advancing knowledge through free inquiry, encouraging critical thinking and debate, protecting dissenting or minority viewpoints in academia, and supporting a healthy democracy by fostering an informed public, Dunkel said. “These revisions that we’re going to vote on here soon are not a clarification; they are restrictions to academic freedom.”

Democratic State Senator: Changes in policy promote academic freedom

Iowa State Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, the ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, said in a statement Tuesday that the new proposed policy promotes academic freedom and discourse in the classroom.

“I am glad the Board listened and made the change,” Quirmbach said in the statement. “Our highest goal in education is to teach students to think for themselves. You don’t get that done by avoiding tough topics.”

However, Quirmbach noted that the original policy would have censored free speech and stifled academic freedom at Iowa’s regent-controlled universities.