Three takeaways from Iowa football’s Kids’ Day at Kinnick

Kirk Ferentz stays where his feet are. In a physical sense, that means not climbing the water tower overlooking the north end zone of Kinnick Stadium – yes, that’s the candid moment the Iowa head coach shared after Saturday’s annual Kids’ Day at Kinnick. But staying grounded is more than literal for Ferentz.

Rather, metaphorically, it’s managing expectations and avoiding overreaction, a difficult task for fans and media alike in the offseason. For a coach, it’s difficult to evaluate an offense under a new quarterback against a defense that’s not allowed to fully tackle.

The last thing anyone wants is to overextend reps and risk injury, such as two years ago when former Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara tore his quad on a scramble.

Mark Gronowski, the South Dakota State transfer and the most recent Iowa’s Next Great Quarterback hopeful, emerged from Saturday’s practice unscathed, but wasn’t perfect. Gronowski’s performance was the obvious main takeaway, but fans should take note of developments.

Gronowski rust

Recovering from shoulder surgery, Gronowski didn’t participate in spring practice with Iowa, and while he may have a firm grasp of the playbook, he had a few mistakes in execution, most notably an interception returned for a score by defensive back Koen Entringer. Gronowski faced pressure and lobbed up a short jump ball. He had another pass nearly picked by linebacker Karson Sharar later in the practice.

Koen Entringer with the pick-six pic.twitter.com/SP2ZtqVeWF — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) August 9, 2025

The quarterback had some trouble with snaps in the shotgun, missing a snap from center Logan Jones and handing the ball to running back Jaziun Patterson, which resulted in a fumble in the backfield. Gronowski isn’t the only one liable for these errors, and Ferentz didn’t seem too concerned.

“It’ll get better,” Ferentz said. “I don’t want to say it happens every year, but it does. In fact, it’s been worse. But nobody’s happy about it.”

Gronowski still flashed his talent with a 40-yard pass to Seth Anderson and a 33-yard completion to Reece Vander Zee. The quarterback finished the afternoon completing 9-of-17 attempts – unofficial stat, of course.

40-yard pass from Mark Gronowski to Seth Anderson on the post route. pic.twitter.com/PrDPX1GSNf — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) August 9, 2025

“His judgment is really impressive,” Ferentz said of Gronowski. “He’s closing that gap. So impressed with the way he operates, the way he carries himself. He’s got a real, genuine confidence.”

Auburn transfer Hank Brown took a majority of second-team reps and even got some time with the starters. The sophomore impressed early, scoring the practice’s first touchdown with a well-placed ball to Vander Zee.

TOUCHDOWN Hank Brown hits Reece Vander Zee with the touch pass for the score from 15 yards out. pic.twitter.com/hvfIffZUHC — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) August 9, 2025

“It’s been impressive,” Ferentz said of Brown, acknowledging the quarterback’s lack of experience compared to Gronowski’s 49-6 collegiate record. “He’s a great young guy.”

Wake Forest transfer Jeremy Hecklinski, freshman Jimmy Sullivan, and junior Jackson Stratton all took reps Saturday.

Tall receivers rule

Iowa’s two tallest receivers, Vander Zee and sophomore Dayton Howard, standing at 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, respectively, exploited their height for multiple catches on Saturday. Not to be outdone, the 6-foot Anderson reeled in multiple grabs. Ferentz said Anderson had a good spring and fall camp. If the senior wideout who missed five games last season can stay healthy, the Hawkeye receiving room can take another step this season.

Featured on jet-sweeps and end-arounds, Iowa’s receivers were more involved in the offense Saturday than the tight ends. Transfer Sam Phillips went down with an apparent injury late in practice, but walked off under his own power. Ferentz said the former Chattanooga receiver will be fine for the future.

Running back depth

Iowa running backs Kamari Moulton and Terrell Washington swapped their helmets for bucket hats Saturday, as each sat out of practice. Cornerbacks TJ Hall and Jaylen Watson joined the duo. Hall has a bone bruise in his right leg and was wearing a compression sleeve over it Saturday. Ferentz said yesterday Hall will miss 1-2 weeks, but Ferentz said he wasn’t concerned about the starting cornerback missing more time.

“He has a really good demeanor, he wants to get back,” Ferentz said of Hall. “He had a really good spring.”

Backups Brevin Doll, Xavier Williams, and Nathan McNeil filled in for Moulton and Washington. Without real tackling, it’s difficult to decipher good runs, but Ferentz noted that McNeil, a true freshman, looks only around 180 pounds in pads, when the back actually weighs in at 203.

“He’s done a really good job, a really mature guy,” Ferentz said.

Iowa opens its season on Aug. 30, hosting FCS Albany at 5 p.m. Central.