Iowa Football Media Day Notebook | Hawkeyes gear up for 2025 season

Kirk Ferentz is no stranger to media days.

Friday marked his 27th media day as Iowa’s head football coach and 36th overall if you include his nine-year stint as the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach in the 1980s.

The dawn of a new season always brings optimism in Iowa City, but Ferentz is confident Iowa has the pieces to end its nagging offensive woes. Some of this positivity was brought over from several “really encouraging” moments during several practices this week.

“[There were] a couple plays where, you know, hey, maybe we make some tough plays on third down, those kinds of things,” Ferentz said. “It’s just things to keep driving. That’s how you score points, all those things.”

Ferentz and his staff are still addressing some key questions at positions like running back and linebacker, but with 21 days until kickoff, the 70-year-old is ready for another season.

Offense looks to take the next step

Iowa’s offense has garnered plenty of criticism over the last few seasons, but the Hawkeyes feel they turned a corner under new offensive coordinator Tim Lester in 2024. Iowa posted 27.7 points per game, a marked improvement of its putrid 15.4 points per contest in 2023.

Inconsistent quarterback play hampered the passing game, but star running back Kaleb Johnson spearheaded the rushing attack to nearly 200 yards per game, earning him national recognition in the process.

Though the Hawkeyes lost Johnson to the NFL, they return many key contributors, including a talented offensive line that features two of the best offensive lineman in college football — graduate senior Logan Jones and fourth-year tackle Gennings Dunker.

Lester offered plenty of praise for Jones, who was named to the preseason watchlists for both the Outland and Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s best interior offensive lineman and center in the, respectively.

“He’ll definitely play every day, but there’s no reason to overdo it and it’s exciting to have a returning center when you’re trying to have a good offense and grow it,” Lester said.

Iowa hopes its offensive line can help overhaul its passing game, which features new transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski from South Dakota State and a solid nucleus of returning wide receivers. Gronowski won two FCS national championships and the 2023 Walter Payton Award in four seasons with the Jackrabbits.

Gronowski’s numbers speak for themselves, but his winning history and experience playing at a high level of football has caught Lester’s eye.

“He’s had mostly good practices, but he’s had a couple missed or first time running something where he’s missed something, and he just never gets down,” Lester said. “He’s a very steady Eddie, and it’s very evident to see why he’s won as much as he’s won as you watch him go through good and bad, because it never affects his mindset.”

Wide receiver has also been an inconsistent position for the Hawkeyes, but Reece Vander Zee, Seth Anderson, Jacob Gill all return with a year of Lester’s system under their belts. Star kick returner Kaden Wetjen and Chattanooga transfer Sam Phillips could also provide additional firepower for the offense.

“We have four senior receivers right now that really understand it, and they’re starting to run, they still have the work to do, but they’re starting to understand all the different situations, how to cut off routes,” Lester said. “And we always say we don’t run lines on a paper. And I’m going to give you a sheet of paper that says what it’s supposed to look like, but it changes on the fly. Those guys are really kind of cooking right now.”

Parker addresses defensive questions

Phil Parker’s defense had another strong season in 2024, ranking 11th in total defense and allowing just 17.8 points per game. Despite the strong numbers, this unit struggled in key moments, with a blown lead against Iowa State and not forcing a punt against Michigan State being the notable examples.

Though Iowa lost key contributors Quinn Schulte, Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson, and Yahya Black in the offseason, Parker isn’t concerned. While the defensive coordinator acknowledged some of those past mishaps, he attributed them to the immense expectations his unit often faces. After all, the Hawkeyes are the only team in the country to allow fewer than 20 points per game for nine consecutive seasons.

“Everybody knows what we do, and there’s always going to be something in there that somebody’s going to try to get you with. You know, I guess our standards keep on getting higher. So that’s the hardest thing that the kids have to understand, that you have to keep on raising the bar.”

And there’s plenty of optimism for the bar to be raised. Fourth-years Max Llwellyn, Brian Allen, and fifth-year Ethan Hurkett will return to anchor the defensive line, along with fourth-year Xavier Nwankpa in the secondary.

The departures of Jackson and Higgins leave a gaping hole in the linebacker room, but Karson Sharar, Jaden Harrell, and Jaxon Rexroth have had time to learn under their peers and gain valuable experience on special teams.

“I just want to make sure that we have the best 11 guys on the field, and everybody plays to their ability,” Parker said. “And to me, that’s our responsibility is to go out there and make sure that people don’t score, and whatever that takes to get it done. And I just want to make sure that everybody’s on the same page, and they play with great effort.”

Injury updates

One of the biggest questions for Iowa this season is the cornerback position, which had a tendency to give up big passing plays in 2024. As the group battles for a bounce-back campaign in 2025, they have also had to grapple with some injuries.

Second-year Jaylen Watson has been “limited” in practice due to a soft tissue injury, while fourth-year TJ Hall is battling a bone bruise.

Hall suffered the bone bruise in practice and will be out for the next week, per Ferentz. A bone bruise, or bone contusion, is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as an injury that happens when something hits a bone hard enough to make it bleed, but not crack or break.

“We’re lucky, based on the way it looked, it ended up being a bone on the bone thing,” Ferentz said. “So you know he’s got a bone bruise right now, which is painful.”