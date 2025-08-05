Iowa City to set the scene for upcoming film “Death of a Brewer”

Beer and dark secrets alike brewed on the streets of Iowa City in the 1880s, and soon those secrets will be revealed as the streets set the scene for the upcoming film “Death of a Brewer.”

“Death of a Brewer,” based on the book “Beer Money: A Tale of the Iowa City Beer Mafia” by Coralville author S.C. Sherman, pays homage to the three breweries that lived on the North side of Iowa City during the 1880s.

John’s Grocery owner Doug Alberhasky is a seventh-generation Iowa City citizen and serves as a tour guide for the beer caves that sit underneath the modern-day Brewery Square Building.

Fascinated by a tour he took in the beer caves, Sherman wrote his historical fiction book about the owners of the three Northside neighborhood breweries fighting against the full prohibition that began in Iowa in 1884.

Alberhasky explained that beer essentially ran the city during the 1800s, until the prohibition.

“In 1857, we had three breweries and 40 bars for 7,000 people,” he said. “It wasn’t just a job—it was an entire industry. In one way, shape, or form, 1/7 of the town’s population was involved in the brewing industry.”

The beer riots of 1884 occurred when religious divides over views on alcohol took precedence, as Catholics and Methodists butted heads.

“On a Sunday, the Methodist preacher is going, ‘Do not let that sin liquid hit your tongue,’ and the Catholic priest is going ‘Let us rejoice in what God has given us,” Alberhasky said. “They come out of church, and it’s like a gang war.”

Despite having lived in Iowa City for over 30 years, Sherman was unaware of the local history surrounding the breweries, and wanted to share what he thought of as lost history.

“In the process, I realized it’s a much larger story,” Sherman said. “It’s America’s story.”

“Death of a Brewer” follows the story of Teddy Miller, who has arrived in Iowa City with the help of brewery owner J.J. Englert for a residency at the University of Iowa, at the same time that Englert and the other two brewery owners, Conrad Graf and John Dostal, face the impacts of prohibition on their industry.

As a Methodist who drank, Miller quickly becomes a double agent for the Beer Mafia, spearheaded by the brewery owners, and the Sons of Temperance, a group that supported the ban of alcohol sales.

The cast includes Gavin Casalegno, Crispin Glover, Mena Subari, Tyler Posey, and Jefferson White.

The film’s director is Mokotski Rokundo, a University of Iowa alum. Sherman met Rokundo when he was an extra in his first movie, “East of Middle West.”

As filming takes place, Rokundo hopes to make the audience uncomfortable by forcing them to self-reflect.

“We all have an identity we can cling so tightly to and sometimes, while clinging on to that too strongly, we can lose the very essence of what that identity was in the first place,” Rokundo said.

Unlike most movies filmed in Hollywood, “Death of a Brewer” received community funding before any big-name actors were hired.

“The fact we have a fairly small budget with that big of a cast is a testament to our community,” Alberhasky said. “Normally, you have a big name, a big director, a producer, or a company, and then get investors based on actors. We had a million dollars worth of local money before we had anybody.”

Sara Volz is an Iowa City local who was also fascinated with the project after taking a beer cave tour, and has since been brought onto the project as the community facilitator and co-executive producer.

Volz said she feels very strongly about making sure the movie feels like it is a community project.

“The community here has just been so great,” Volz said. “If they can’t do it, they know somebody else who can.”

When the film is ready for release, the production team plans to screen it at breweries all over the country, with the red carpet event taking place at Big Grove in Iowa City and showcasing the Iowa legacy.

Upon seeing his book on the big screen, Sherman hopes the audience has one main takeaway: the more things change, the more things stay the same.

“It has plenty of action. It has a love interest. It has the whole melting pot of America,” he said. “It’s comforting that they were having the same problems hundreds of years ago that we’re having today.”