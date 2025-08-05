IC City Council passes resolution to boycott investments in Israel

The Iowa City City Council approved a resolution Tuesday, in a unanimous vote, that called on the city to boycott the investment of public dollars in companies “complicit in the current and ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

The resolution comes after community members planned a sit-in protest for Tuesday’s council meeting, demanding that the city council speak out on the Israel-Hamas war.

According to Aljazeera, as of Tuesday the conflict has taken the lives of 61,020 Palestinian people, including at least 18,430 children, and more than 1,700 Israelis have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, when a group of Hamas militants crossed the Israeli border and unleashed an attack killing more than 1,000 Israeli civilians in their homes.

The war has been near-constant since Oct. 7, with Israel launching a massive retaliatory strike that has decimated Gaza, killing tens of thousands and causing a famine that is expected to kill thousands more before international aid can reach them.

Dozens of community members attended the meeting to call on the city council to act — to pass the resolution and end Iowa City’s part in the support of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Israel’s being shielded from accountability, and the occupation of Palestine cannot end without ending these links of complicity,” Rima Afifi, a Palestinian American from Iowa City, said. “Cities, states, corporations, institutions, and people of conscience must lead this change. Today, in Iowa City, we end our complicity.”

The resolution comes after the City Council approved another resolution that called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in January 2024, and Tuesday’s resolution is in furtherance of the ceasefire resolution.

“The City of Iowa City recognizes the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the genocide of Palestinian people, ethnic cleansing by Israeli armed forces, and illegal occupation of Palestinian land, and seeks to avoid economically supporting these through the City’s investments,” the resolution reads.

Currently, the city does not have any investment in companies that are aligned with the Israeli operation in Gaza; however, the resolution would prevent future investments in companies that support Israel materially.

“Tonight is a resolution that is rooted really in our community values of what we really stand for, which is peace, justice, dignity for every human, and what I see in this room — love,” Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague said Tuesday. “That’s what we stand for.”

District C Councilor Oliver Weilen, who led the council in the adoption of the resolution and was the driving force behind the resolution, said that the resolution is an initial step forward to a larger movement to divest from Israel in the U.S.

“This resolution would make us a part of an initial effort in the United States, something that’s unprecedented,” Weilen said. “I’m not under any delusion that Iowa City is going to be the swing, the factor that’s going to stop the slaughter.”

However, Weilen pointed to the human toll the conflict has taken, pointing out that the number of children in the conflict killed outnumbers the number of students enrolled in the Iowa City Community School District.

“We’re in a time in the world that’s filled with cruelty and fear — Here and abroad — but we can act with hope and integrity right now,” Weilen said through tears.

Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih said that now is the time to act as a city, that the city can not keep saying maybe later.

“We cannot keep saying, maybe later, Iowa City must show that we stand for human rights, for all people everywhere,” Salih said. “Let us show the world that Iowa City chooses to stand on the right side of history.”

The resolution also comes after President Donald Trump’s Administration released a statement stating it would withhold federal emergency planning funding from localities and states that don’t commit to not boycott Israel. The administration has since reversed course and deleted the previous statement, according to Reuters.

Iowa Republicans have been ardent supporters of Israel and have passed state laws that ban state entities from investing in companies that are part of the BDS movement. It does not prohibit state entities from divesting from Israel.

District B Councilor Shawn Harmsen said he was in support of the resolution; however, he was worried about the possibility of state and federal funds being withheld because of the resolution.

“There’s a time, place, and way to stand up to it, and I think we’re going to do that,” Harmsen said. “But let’s be clear. The threat was that these impacts weren’t to me. They’re the most vulnerable here in our community.”

Harmsen called on attendees to support those in the community who might be affected by the cuts to federal or state funding.

“I’m going to go ahead and call everybody here and everybody in our community to be ready if we do have to fight back against that, not for my benefit, but for the benefit of the people that rely on the programs,” Harmsen said.