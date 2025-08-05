IC City Council moves to send local option sales tax to voters

The Iowa City City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday that would ask voters to support a 1 percent sales tax to support affordable housing, community partnerships, infrastructure, and property tax relief.

The city estimates the 1 percent sales tax will bring in roughly $8 to $10 million in new revenue to the city, as the city faces fiscal constraints from property tax reform enacted by the Iowa Legislature in 2023.

The resolution commits 50 percent of the revenue to property tax relief, which is required by law, 25 percent to affordable housing initiatives, 10 percent for infrastructure and public facilities, and 15 percent for community partnerships.

The resolution would go into effect on July 1, 2026, and apply to most items that are already subject to a sales tax, but would exclude essential expenditures like mortgages, vehicles, gasoline, and other essentials. The resolution does not include a sunset clause, meaning the sales tax will remain indefinitely unless a citizen or council-led initiative is approved by voters to end the sales tax.

Under spending for affordable housing, the city plans to spend the proceeds on preserving affordable housing stock, increasing shelter, transitional, and permanent housing supports, and increasing access to and the supply of affordable housing.

The city plans to use funds earmarked for community partnerships to support partnerships with other government agencies, economic development agencies, arts and culture organizations, and social service priorities as designated by the City Council.

Councilors moved forward with the resolution, but Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih said she opposes the tax because it will tax low-income Iowa City residents more, since sales taxes are a regressive tax, or take a larger percentage of lower-income residents’ dollars than high-income residents.

“I think this is really going to affect the most vulnerable people in the community if we add a sales tax,” Salih said. “That’s why I’m glad that we work together to come up with this, some of the housing and everything good that comes with it.”

At-Large Councilor Megan Alter said that while she agrees with Salih, limits to property tax revenue brought by Iowa lawmakers and the likelihood of further property tax reform will constrain the city’s budget.

Using the sales tax to fund initiatives aimed at low-income residents will help offset the burden, and the large amount of outside dollars spent in Iowa City and surrounding communities will help those residents.

“We have been brought to this through a variety of political actions, and this is what we have to do to continue doing services,” Alter said. “I believe we will have money coming from outside the community that will benefit the community.”

Mayor Bruce Teague said that the regressive nature of the tax is a large downside to the proposal; however, it will help the city continue to provide services.

“So while this is a regressive tax — we’re going to call it what it is — it does have large benefits for the most vulnerable in our community,” Teague said. “ And let’s face it, funding is being reduced all around, and this is one way that we can really help to keep the services that we currently have, as well as enhance opportunities for more services for those most in need.”

The ballot only requires a simple majority to be enacted, and will go to voters in the local election on Nov. 4.