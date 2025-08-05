How fashion builds community at Hinterland

SAINT CHARLES – Pulling up to Hinterland, a festival goer is seen trudging across the gravel roads, dragging a cooler, a task typically intended for active wear. Instead, she is rocking heeled brown boots, a denim minidress, and accessories that jingle together, making music that accompanies her to the campsite.

Hinterland is not limited to the artist’s performance.

Fashion is a pillar of the Hinterland experience. Festival attendees use their outfits to make a statement, tell a story, and start conversations. Drawing inspiration from headliners or various microtrends, many have been seen rocking jorts, cowboy boots, or lacy white skirts as they peruse the grounds.

Fans took note of these trends, “there’s nothing that’s too out of the box here. Literally anything goes,” said festival goer Autumn Rick, whose cheeks were sprinkled with glitter shaded by her cowboy hat. “I think it all looks amazing. This place is like a Pinterest board right now.”

Fashion at Hinterland isn’t just about standing out in the crowd; most importantly, it connects concertgoers, inviting them to feel safe and seen. In passing, compliments are thrown with ease.

“We got stopped earlier to be in someone’s TikTok because they liked our outfits,” said festival attendee Kaitlyn Hennesy. “It’s really, really cool to see everybody complimenting each other. I do think it brings out a sense of community, like ‘Oh my God our outfits are the same,’ and then you start talking. It’s a beautiful way to connect with everybody.”

Hinterland showed how quickly a compliment can turn into a connection.

While some follow trends, others follow tradition. Repeat Hinterlanders will encounter iconic characters, such as Casey Bubke, a nine-time attendee. Bubke catches eyes in his unmissable loincloth.

“I always wear the loincloth. It started out as a joke.” Bubke said. “Years ago, a friend of mine was having an island-themed party, so I grabbed a loincloth from the internet. Then I decided, hey, let’s start wearing this to some music festivals. It was a big hit from the beginning.”

Bubkes’ attire quickly became legend. “I decided I had to keep on wearing it every single year, because it just brings smiles to people’s faces.”

For Bubke, fashion is not just about the clothes, but about expression, “Everyone’s accepted here. It’s a great place to express yourself. I mean, the music is very expressive. I think fashion and what you wear and how you physically represent yourself is another way to do that.”

Fashion serves a greater purpose at Hinterland: to connect and express. Without fashion, Hinterland would not have housed the same tight-knit community over the years. It’s the accidental matching of hairstyles that sparks friendships, taking a picture with characters like Bubke yearly, and feeling confident enough to wear what represents you for the weekend that makes Hinterland, Hinterland.