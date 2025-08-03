The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

IC Police respond to a shooting on East Court Street early Sunday morning

Four victims received medical care for non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning.
Liam Halawith, Summer Editor
August 3, 2025
Alex Snyder
An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov, 16. 2022. Johnson County and Iowa City are exploring the potential of a joint law enforcement facility.

Iowa City police responded to the 600 block of East Court Street early Sunday morning to a report of a shooting that resulted in 4 victims suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to a Sunday morning news release.

Following the shooting 4 total victims were identified with one victim transported from the scene by Johnson County Ambulance, with the other three finding their own transportation to hospitals in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.

