IC Police respond to a shooting on East Court Street early Sunday morning

Iowa City police responded to the 600 block of East Court Street early Sunday morning to a report of a shooting that resulted in 4 victims suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to a Sunday morning news release.

Following the shooting 4 total victims were identified with one victim transported from the scene by Johnson County Ambulance, with the other three finding their own transportation to hospitals in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.