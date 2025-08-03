Hinterland marks year 10 with growth

SAINT CHARLES — Last year, a mosaic of red, blue, and white tent tops painted the rolling hills of Saint Charles, Iowa, in preparation for Hinterland’s hottest festival to date. Despite being greeted with that familiar landscape today, Hinterland has shown that its grounds and policies have transformed.

In 2024, one of Hinterland’s largest controversies was heat management. With temperatures approaching the 90s and minimal shade, some attendees felt concerned about the heat. “We came for like, three acts, and we left because it was too hot,” said Kale Hurd, a VIP attendee from last year.

Hinterland has responded to these concerns with multiple changes, one being a ‘90 Degree Guarantee’ which gives attendees the option to receive a refund on days that are predicted to reach 90 degrees or higher. A policy that is yet to be used due to this year’s milder temperatures, but offers a safety net for customers nonetheless.

Walking into the 2025 festival, its spaciousness was immediately noticed. Festival attendees walked past sporting bandanas, boots, and jorts, making comments to one another regarding the upgrades from last year. Food and bar tents stretched along the perimeter until they were met with a large bathroom section, one of many. Extra amenities were scattered around the grounds to keep audience members cool, including rainbow colored seating with a large monitor projecting a live concert feed.

The most notable difference in the festival has been its growth towards a new genre. Hinterland has historically brought on indie, pop, and country artists, but this was its first time introducing a hip-hop headliner. Last year’s headliner lineup was in demand with artists like Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Noah Kahn, but ending the evening of day one with the energy that Tyler, The Creator brought to the stage was something I have never experienced before with live music.

Attendees were antsy to see him, pushing their way forward in the pit as soon as Clairo wrapped up. Tyler’s stage crew rolled out a Chromokopia crate, a steel storage container with the label of his most recent album on the side, that later revealed the text ‘Don’t Tap The Glass’, referencing his new album, which caused the audience to erupt in screams. By the time Tyler’s silhouette appeared in the wings of the stage, the entire audience was standing up from the front row to the top of the hill.

Tyler’s set evoked a volume that I hadn’t heard during any headliner last year. His words echoed through the pit and the surrounding hills as people sang along to the music. The theatrics of his set sent chills throughout my body with the bass vibrating into my core and heat from flaming special effects warming my face. Despite my aching feet and stomach growling, I could only focus on the stage for that hour.

Hinterland has celebrated its 10th year by showing adaptability and growth. The festival will continue on days two and three, featuring artists like Kasey Musgraves and Lana Del Rey.