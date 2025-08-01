UI President Barbara Wilson releases campus-wide statement as second undercover video emerges

Amid an investigation into an undercover video aired on Fox News on Tuesday, which shows a University of Iowa employee describing how the UI might be flaunting anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion laws passed by Iowa Republicans last year, UI President Barbara Wilson issued a detailed statement to students and staff on Thursday afternoon.

The statement echoes statements she made at an Iowa Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday and comes as a second video, posted by a conservative news website, Townhall, shows Senior Associate Director of the Iowa Memorial Union Cory Lockwood describing that DEI work is still happening, but “you won’t see that in their job descriptions.”

In her statement on Thursday, Wilson emphasized the UI’s work to comply with anti-DEI directives that have effectively banned the practice in all state institutions. She also echoed her Wednesday statements by committing to working with the Iowa Attorney General’s office, which has launched a formal investigation into the matter, and the governor’s office.

“Faith in our institution depends on our unwavering commitment to upholding state and federal laws as well as the policies set forth by our governing board,” Wilson said. “The expectations we have for our faculty and staff are clear and uncompromising: We adhere to the highest standards of conduct, accountability, and transparency.”

However, Wilson pointed to the UI’s duty to support its diverse students, faculty, and staff.

“Our responsibility as a public university is to support all of our students, faculty, and staff regardless of their race, religion, sex, nationality, or political beliefs,” Wilson said. “To do so, we must infuse a culture across our campus that rejects the use of litmus tests to determine which faculty, staff, and students we support. We help them all.”