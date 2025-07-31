UI Professor found to make $300,000 in improper, unsupported purchases for research

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released a special investigation report on Wednesday that identified that the University of Iowa Professor Dr. Calvin Carter and his research assistant, Charles Searby, made more than $300,000 in improper and unsupported purchases from 2016 to 2023 when they were placed on leave.

The special investigation comes after UI officials contacted the state auditor in 2023 after a regular review of university procurements found more than $300,000 in improper and unsupported spending by Carter and his research partner.

The investigation found $294,913.41 of improper disbursements, $7,257.13 of unsupported disbursements, and $3,182.40 of “federal question costs.”

The audit found that the UI failed to properly verify the existence of sufficient documentation and explanation of Carter’s spending before disbursing the funds.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Sand said that the funds were not used for personal use but rather to further research that Carter was doing; however, the purchases violated university policies and agreements between the UI and Carter.

“There are agreements, as there always are, between University of Iowa faculty and staff and the university as to how funds can be used and what they can be used for,” Sand said Wednesday. “And we, what we are reporting here are funds essentially being misallocated, contrary to the agreement.”

Auditors also found that the UI’s policies and procedures related to conflicts of interest and commitment were not properly followed and communicated to staff.

According to conflict of interest forms filed with the UI, Carter owns a 66 percent stake in Geminii, a biomedical company that several UI employees are members of, which uses electromagnetic waves to help control blood sugar, according to its website, which has since been removed.

Carter and his research partners founded the company in 2016 following Carter’s postdoctoral research and training at the UI.

However, Sand said that many of the improper disbursements could have been avoided if UI officials who approved invoices submitted to the university were aware of the agreements between Carter and the UI in regards to his business and required sufficient documentation to verify the propriety of disbursements.

Many of the payments should have been paid by Geminii, according to Sand, but instead were paid with public dollars.

“There’s actually a number of these invoices that were ultimately public dollars, university dollars being misallocated, were actually approved by the university,” Sand said. “The university should have noticed this sooner… The university, at the end of the day, had someone who had the capacity to some review some of these invoices, and did approve them.”

In response to the auditor’s findings, the UI, in a statement released Wednesday, said it had already changed and clarified its conflict of interest and commitment policies to correct deficiencies identified by the auditor’s office.

“The university takes seriously its fiduciary responsibility to allocate taxpayer, donor, and research dollars wisely, and has several procedures in place to ensure this happens,” the UI’s statement read. “Procurement policies are outlined in the UI’s Policy Manual and all purchases are reviewed by highly trained staff.”

UI officials approached the auditor’s office in the summer of 2023, shortly after they identified the improper disbursements during a regular review.

“When irregularities were first identified among certain financial transactions in the Department of Neuroscience and Pharmacology, the university’s internal controls worked as intended,” the statement read.

With the investigation complete, both Carter and Searby “will be afforded due process available to all university employees as restitution and termination options are considered.”