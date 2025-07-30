UI employee claims to skirt DEI law in undercover Fox News clip

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds condemned a University of Iowa employee who claimed that the University was bypassing state laws to continue Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices despite a law that went into effect on July 1, which banned the practice.

The employee was captured on an undercover video that was given to Fox News and aired on Tuesday evening. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statement shortly after it was aired, condemning the employee and asking Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird to investigate whether the University of Iowa is complying with state law regarding DEI practices.

“I’m appalled by the remarks made in this video by a University of Iowa employee who blatantly admits to defying DEI restrictions I signed into law on May 9, 2024,” Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday. “I already issued a letter to the Board of Regents on January 23, 2025, reminding university representatives to comply, not only with state law, but an executive order signed by President Trump ending implementation of DEI policies at public institutions.”

On Wednesday, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird announced that her office would investigate the formal complaint by Reynolds that the UI is still enforcing DEI standards despite state and federal law.

“Regent universities must comply with our state laws, including the Iowa Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”) Act,” Bird said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have received the Governor’s complaint against the University of Iowa and have opened an investigation.”

The complaint comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning DEI in the federal government and said universities that still enforced DEI would lose federal funding. Trump’s administration has also cancelled billions in grants and research that they considered “DEI”.

Iowa Republicans passed a law in 2024 that banned the existence of a DEI office or practices at Iowa’s Board of Regents-controlled universities, and extended that ban to state and local governments in 2025.

In the video, the UI employee, identified as Andrea Tinoco, the assistant director of Leadership and Student Organization Development, said that while the UI had to remove all official mentions of the words DEI, the practices were still happening.

“We took off the words, but we’re still doing what we need to do, what we know we have to do for students,” Tinoco said in a video that appeared she did not know was being recorded. “So, like, it [DEI] definitely is still here, definitely still exists.”

In response to the video, UI President Barbara Wilson read a short statement before her update at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting on Wednesday. Wilson said that the University is taking the allegations very seriously and is cooperating with the governor’s office and the attorney general.

“Faith in our institution depends on our unwavering commitment to upholding state and federal laws as well as the policies set forth by this board,” Wilson said Wednesday. “The expectations we have for our faculty and our staff are clear and uncompromising. We adhere to the highest standards of conduct, accountability, and transparency.”

Wilson said that if any laws have been broken or policies not followed, “we will take the necessary corrective actions without hesitation.”

“I also want to emphasize that while personnel matters must remain confidential, our approach to this situation, like all others, will be guided by our values of integrity, compliance, and responsibility to the public we serve,” Wilson said. “We will keep the board informed as the investigation progresses, and we are committed to taking any steps required to reinforce the trust that’s placed in this university.”