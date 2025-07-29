Photos: 28th annual Anime Iowa Convention

The annual three day Anime Iowa Convention was held from Friday, July 25, through Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The annual convention first began in 1997 and continues to be celebrated every year. The 2025 Anime Iowa Convention was beach themed, encouraging guests to celebrate with beach themed activities. The convention featured panelists from across the state of Iowa, artists from across the country, an idol festival hosted by the Iso Idols, a cosplay masquerade hosted by the FuwaKumo Idols, ballroom dancing hosted by Anime Formal Dancing, and a fire show performed by the Incendiary NPCs.

Special guests included voice actors Mark Allen Jr., Derick Snow, Austin Tindle, Sarah Wiedenheft, and Aaron Dismuke. Artist Atomic Kawaii and music group Kamikaze Snowmen were present as well.

Approximately 2,300 attendees were present. The event hosted a charity auctioned that raised $3,842 for the Tanager Place Charity.

The theme for the 2026 Anime Iowa Convention will be isekai, reincarnated in a new con.