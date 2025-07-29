North Liberty Library book bike promotes summer reading to the community

The North Liberty Library is bringing summer reading to people throughout the town with its book bike, a motorized bicycle equipped with a colorful cart containing reading materials.

Library staff make their way throughout the community, bringing the mobile library to a variety of public locations in town.

The library began the book bike tradition in 2023 and has been successful in its mission to get people, especially kids, to read during the summer. The library purchased the bike for $4000 and spruced it up, adding a new custom wrap featuring the library’s signature pet guinea pig.



Nick Shimmin, Adult Service Librarian at the North Liberty Library, seemed to have brought this idea with him after moving from the West Branch Library to North Liberty’s. He started the book bike program in West Branch in 2021, following the major shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



“We purchased the bike with grant funds that were distributed to provide out-of-building services during the pandemic,” Shimmin said. “We didn’t want to be confined to interior spaces and reach people we didn’t always see.”

Before taking off for the day, the cart attached to the bike is filled with around 50 books, some for kids but also some for adults.

The book bike travels to a variety of locations, such as Penn Meadows Park, 965 Strip Mall, the Community Pantry, and the Ranshaw House front yard.

It operates on a schedule which is available on the library’s website, detailing the dates, times, and locations of the bike.

After getting to their destination, librarians will set up a sort of display, which allows people walking by to see what books the cart is offering. If someone is interested in checking out a book, the librarian can do it from their laptop. Community members are also able to return books and register for a library card at the bookbike, making its community engagement larger.

When it comes to the locations where the bike sets up shop, it was determined through trial and error. Staff quickly realized that riding through residential areas was not the solution — they had to bring the books to large clusters of people. Library Director Jennie Garner said that after the past few years, they’ve picked out regular stops to visit on the bike.

“The engagement piece of the bike is really important — just the fact that people are engaging with it. We are seeing interaction, which is important, so people are aware of the library and its resources,” Garner said. “Being able to meet people wherever they are is very important for the library, and we spend a lot of time in the community doing this type of work.”

This past year, the library tried a new potential spot: the laundromat. With significant wait times between loads, library staff thought this was a location where the clientele would take a real interest in the books. Shimmin revealed that this was an example of the trial-and-error process when picking out locations for the bike to visit.

The library has seen success in its outreach efforts. Recently, Shimmin checked out over 25 books from the cart in one night at Penn Meadows Park. The driving force behind the bike is the goal to bring the library to those who can’t go to the library themselves. By putting the library on wheels, it has spread the message that anyone and everyone is welcome to utilize the library’s resources.

“The bike in itself provides a point of interest and conversation,” Shimmin said. “There are a lot of people who are interested in how the bike works, so that’s a good way to start off the conversation. One of my co-workers had three or four kids start following her on their bikes, and they wanted to see where she’d stop, so then she had a group of kids reading around the bike while they’re waiting.”

During the summer, the library tries to bring the bike out once a week during May and June, but slows down during July. The bike continues to stay active as long as the weather stays nice — Shimmin estimates the bike will be in service until early September.