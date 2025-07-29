Iowa football defensive back Koen Entringer helps local children through free football camp at Iowa City High School

Iowa football defensive back Koen Entringer hosted a free kids’ football camp at Iowa City High School on Saturday. Entringer partnered with the LEAD Foundation and his agency, Net Sports Management, to put on the event. Fellow defensive back TJ Hall was also in attendance to help teach drills with Entringer.

The goal of the event was simple: give back to the kids. Each attendee received a free meal, a t-shirt, football instruction from Entringer and Hall, and a pair of cleats. The cleats were provided by Cleats 4 Kids, one of the programs that the LEAD Foundation works with.

“I’ve just been incredibly blessed,” Entringer said about his inspiration for the camp. “I’m blessed, obviously, from my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and I just thought it would be the best of me to try and give back to the community. I think it’s just the right thing to do, and I was called to do it.

Entringer also hosted the camp last year with Deshaun Lee, another Hawkeye defensive back, at Iowa City West High School. Entringer’s agent, Johnny Hamood, brought up the opportunity for him to serve the community, and Entringer jumped right in.

“Last year he (Hamood) kind of approached me with the idea of having my own camp,” Entringer said. “You go to camps as a kid, and now get the opportunity to put on your own camp, and I was just blessed to do that.”

The event had a turnout of around 30 kids, which was slightly fewer than the camp last year, but Entringer’s agent, Hamood, was pleased with the turnout.

“We had maybe a little bit more last year, but a similar turnout,” Hamood said. “But, with the heat in the middle of the summertime, it’s tough to get hundreds of kids out, but we’re happy. We get to give a bunch of free cleats away to every participant.”

The kids got to learn directly from Entringer and Hall through multiple drills and competitions, and got to finish up with a game of two-hand touch football to close out the camp. Following the camp, the kids were fed a free meal catered by Da Flava Unit in Iowa City.

As Entringer continued his community impact on Saturday, he looks to continue providing community service in the future.

“This is something that I’m just so blessed to be a part of,” Entringer said. “I hope it’s something I can continue to do year after year. It’s definitely a reason I want to keep coming back to Iowa City and things like that.”

Entringer said he was also extremely humbled and grateful that so many kids in the community look up to him and want to learn from him as a player and a person.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Entringer said. “I think as football players, we forget just the amazing impact we have, and I’m just so blessed to be able to impact other young people’s lives or just inspire them to keep going and not give up.”