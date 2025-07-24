As U.S. withdrawals from UN cultural agency, Iowa City’s designation remains unchanged

Iowa City will remain a UNESCO City of Literature following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would be withdrawing itself from the UN cultural agency.

While Iowa City’s designation is not tied to U.S.’s relationship with UNESCO with the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program remaining a big draw for cultural exchange among the global literary community, a statement from the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature website read.

Trump’s decision was based on his perception of the agency being too “woke” and Trump previously withdrew from the agency in 2017 because of alleged anti-israel bias, according to a USA Today report.

“When this happened in 2017, we reaffirmed our commitment to connecting the Iowa City community with the world through literature and the arts,” The statement on the IC UNESCO City of Literature website read. “We make that same commitment now.”

The statement said the founding mission of the UNESCO program was to unite the world community through arts and cultural exchange.

“While we lament the turn our country has taken toward isolationism and division, we also must celebrate the ways our community continues to champion the free exchange of ideas” the statement read. “Political winds may shift, but our values don’t. We will always be a City of Literature.”