Trump Administration ends 988’s LGBTQ+ hotline, local workers facing job losses

Iowa City-based non-profit CommUnity Crisis Services will lay off 50 employees in the coming months after President Donald Trump’s administration asked Congress to defund special services for LGBTQ+ youth at the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

In April, a leaked report from the White House detailed the Trump Administration’s proposed federal budget that asks Congress to defund the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifelines, specifically special services for LGBTQ+ youth.

This was confirmed on June 6, following the release of the full 2026 budget proposal for the Department of Health and Human Services.

On July 19, the option to dial line three, the specialized LGBTQ+ resource line, was removed from the hotline service.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has been an active resource since 2005. President Trump signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act into law in 2020.

In 2022, the resource known as the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was created, allowing millions of Americans to use the hotline for mental health and substance abuse. There are many contact centers behind the 988 number, including The Trevor Project and CommUnity Crisis Services.

According to NBC, the federal budget proposal designates $520 million for 988 mental health and crisis services and would eliminate funding for LGBTQ+-specific counseling to callers.

A spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget noted that federal funding to the resource will continue without specialized resources that they say encourage callers to “embrace radical gender ideology.”

The budget reads that LGBTQ+ youth under the age of 25 who call 988 will not receive the option to talk to counselors who are trained to provide support to younger LGBTQ+ Americans.

The national crisis line was launched at a time when the number of suicides was increasing. Between 2013 and 2023, more than half a million people died by suicide, with the number peaking in 2022.

Since 988 became a federally funded resource in 2022, they’ve received over 11 million calls, as well as 2.9 million texts and chats. The number of monthly calls and messages has steadily increased over the years and is at an all-time high with 600,000 monthly users.

Nationally, 91 percent of 988 calls, texts, and chats are answered without getting disconnected. LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to commit suicide than their peers.

According to the Gazette, nearly 50 CommUnity employees would be laid off in the coming months due to the Trump Administration’s proposal. Over the past year, the CommUnity team answered more than 78,000 calls from LGBTQ+ youth.

CommUnity continues to be a beneficial resource and is one of two call centers in the state that will still answer calls and texts from the 988 hotline.

CommUnity staff and employees are now navigating how to move forward without this vital resource. Crisis Helpline Director Ryan Dickson talked to The Daily Iowan the day the LGBTQ+ line was disconnected. Dickson said that without the LGBTQ+ line, “people will die.”

Dickson said that 988 has over 200 call centers nationwide, while CommUnity Crisis Services was one of the LGBTQ+ call centers. Roughly 10 percent of the call volume for the lifeline was for LGBTQ+ services, without the option to get LGBTQ+ specific services, the calls have to go somewhere, he said.

“It isn’t like we took the money from the LGBTQ [line] and gave it to other lines, it’s just gone, which means that volume has nowhere to go,” he said.

Dickson voiced his concerns about the large amount of traffic the main line will receive due to option three’s removal, and that callers won’t remain on the line due to wait times.

The loss of funding not only affected the crisis line as a whole but also a large number of staff, whether it be losing their job or taking a pay cut.

Dickson said that “our funding evaporated essentially overnight” and said they had one month’s notice. Without funding, they had to lay off 47 percent of the workers across all levels of the CommUnity Crisis Services hotline staff.

CommUnity’s plan of action is to continue service as always and advocate for mental health services for all persons and groups. They will continue to partner with other services and resources to continue spreading the word.

Crisis services are still available to those in need despite the disconnection of the specialized LGBTQ+ line. 988 is a free resource that will continue to answer calls, chats, and texts from those in need of support regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, and other factors.