Ranking Iowa football’s 2025 opponents from easiest to hardest

Big Ten Football Media Days will be held in one week, and that means it’s time to start thinking about another Iowa football season.

The Hawkeyes will attempt to bounce back after a disappointing 8-5 campaign in 2024, but it won’t be an easy hill to climb. Big Ten and national championship contenders Penn State and Oregon are the obvious roadblocks on the schedule, but tricky road trips to rivals Iowa State and Nebraska could also stump Iowa.

But how do each of the Hawkeyes’ opponents stack up against one another? Here’s each team ranked from easiest potential Iowa win to hardest:

12: versus Albany (8/30)

Albany has recorded just one winning campaign in their last five years of play and will be led by a first-year head coach in Jared Ambrose. Rising second-year running back Jojo Uga could give Iowa fits early, but the Hawkeyes should have no trouble handling their business at home.

11: versus Massachusetts (9/13)

Since moving up to the FBS level in 2011, UMass has compiled a putrid mark of 26-122, cycling through four head coaches in the process. New head coach Joe Harasmyiak will become the fifth head coach to lead the Minutemen in that span, and it’s hard to see him turning around the dormant program in year one.

This should be another tune-up game for Iowa before the schedule heats up.

10: @ Rutgers (9/19)

Iowa’s second road trip of the regular season will come against a Rutgers squad that many outlets project to rank near the bottom of the Big Ten standings. The Hawkeyes have won all four meetings against the Scarlet Knights since they joined the league in 2014, two of which came in shutout fashion.

It’s hard to envision Iowa fans outnumbering Rutgers fans in Piscataway, but expect a heavy dose of black and gold at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights will put up a strong fight on their home turf, but the Hawkeyes have far more talent and experience.

9: versus Michigan State (11/22)

Michigan State should take a leap under second-year head coach Jonathan Smith, but Iowa will certainly be hungry for revenge after getting blasted 32-20 in East Lansing last season. Aidan Chiles torched the Hawkeye defense for 256 yards in the 2024 matchup, but he’ll have to battle a raucous Kinnick Stadium crowd, a venue where the Spartans have won just twice since 1989.

Smith addressed some critical needs in the transfer portal, adding talented running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver from Sacramento State and retooling his defense with experienced edge rushers David Santiago and Anelu Lafaele.

8: versus Indiana (9/27)

The rise of coach Curt Cignetti and Indiana football dominated the media landscape in 2024, a season that featured an improbable 11-2 record and College Football Playoff appearance. While the Hoosiers might take a slight drop in 2025, the program is positioned for sustained success.

Star quarterback Kurtis Rourke graduated, but Cignetti managed to land California transfer Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza comes to Bloomington fresh off a stellar 2024 campaign where he threw for over 3,000 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Hoosiers were the No. 2-ranked defense in 2024, and this unit has the potential to continue that dominance. Star corner D’Angelo Ponds will hold down the fort in the secondary, and the additions of transfer edge rushers Hosea Walker and Stephen Daley should control the trenches.

This will be a toss-up game, but home-field advantage could be enough to lift the Hawkeyes to a victory.

7: @ Wisconsin (10/11)

Was Luke Fickell the wrong hire for Wisconsin? Through two seasons, it certainly seems like that could be the case. The Badgers used to be recognized as one of the most dominant programs in college football, but saw a 22-season bowl game streak come to an end in 2024.

Not only is Wisconsin’s schedule brutal this year, but the Badgers also have question marks at many key positions, including a starting quarterback battle between transfers Billy Edwards Jr. and Danny O’Neil.

Camp Randall Stadium is a difficult place to play, but the Hawkeyes always bring a large group of their fans with them to Madison. Iowa also comes into this game fresh off a bye week, so it should be well-prepared and tested for this trip.

6: @ USC (11/15)

Head coach Lincoln Riley and USC haven’t met expectations the last two seasons, but hope 2025 can finally be the breakthrough campaign Trojans fans have been dreaming of. All of those hopes will ride on the arm of quarterback Jayden Maiva, who will begin his first full season as USC’s starting quarterback.

Maiva’s 2024 numbers weren’t flashy — 11 touchdowns and six interceptions for 1,201 yards — but a strong performance in the Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&M has produced a lot of optimism within the program.

West Coast road trips have been a nightmare for the Hawkeyes over the years. If the Trojans play to their full potential this season, this mid-November contest could get even tougher for Iowa.



5: versus Minnesota (10/25)

This will be Minnesota’s first visit to Iowa City since the infamous Cooper DeJean fair catch game in 2023, likely resulting in a hostile Kinnick Stadium crowd. The Hawkeyes have won nine of the last 10 meetings against the Golden Gophers, but that doesn’t mean those victories have been easy to obtain.

Though Minnesota finished 8-5 last year, four of its five losses were by a combined 13 points. There is uncertainty at the quarterback position, but the Gophers make up for it in other ways, especially on defense.

Rising second-year safety Koi Perich has established himself as one of the league’s best defensive backs, and the return of star edge rusher Anthony Smith should continue Minnesota’s dominance on defense and force opposing teams to grind out points.

4: @ Nebraska (11/28)

The last two meetings between Iowa and Nebraska have been decided by a last-second field goal in each of the last two meetings. The Hawkeyes were fortunate to escape with victories in both, but this could be one of the best Cornhusker squads they have faced in some time — in Lincoln.

Former five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for over 2,800 yards in his freshman campaign, and Nebraska fans are hopeful he can help bring their team back to national prominence. Leading pass catcher Jacory Barney is primed to take another step in the offense, and the additions of wideouts Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter from the transfer portal should only help the Huskers’ offensive attack.



3: versus Penn State (10/18)

Penn State’s last visit to Kinnick Stadium was the infamous No. 3 versus No. 4 game back in 2021. Iowa rallied back to win, 23-20, thanks to one of the loudest crowds in the 96-year history of the stadium. It would be very hard to replicate an environment like that one, but this game has the potential to do just that.

The Nittany Lions return a plethora of starting talent, including quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nick Singleton, guard Olaivavega Ioane, and defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. That’s already a scary-looking lineup, and the additions of linebacker Amare Campbell and wide receiver Dante Ross from the transfer portal have made Penn State a trendy national championship pick.



2: @ Iowa State (9/6)

Many thought 2021 was the most-anticipated contest in the storied history of this rivalry, but 2025 could eclipse that. Iowa State is coming off its first 10-win campaign in school history and has won two of the last three meetings, including a last-second 20-19 victory last season in Iowa City.

The series shifts back to Ames in 2025, where Iowa has won six consecutive games, but this isn’t a Jim Walden or Paul Rhoades-led Cyclones squad. Matt Campbell has this program humming along in year 10, and he’ll have the services of rising third-year quarterback Rocco Becht once again. Becht torched the Hawkeye defense for 272 yards and two touchdowns last season, and he’ll have the comfort of playing in Jack Trice Stadium this season.

1: versus Oregon (11/8)



Oregon, the defending Big Ten champion, loses a ton of talent on both sides of the ball after a 13-1 campaign in 2024. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon are both in the NFL, but this program doesn’t rebuild — they reload.

Presumed starting quarterback Dante Moss hasn’t played a ton of football in his college career, but the Ducks surrounded him with a plethora of weapons, most notably Tulane running back Makhi Hughes from the portal.

You could make a case for any of the top three teams on this list to be in the No. 1 spot, but Oregon gets the edge due to its up-and-down style of play and electric athleticism on both sides of the ball. This will be a tough matchup for the Hawkeyes, but if it’s a night game at Kinnick, anything is possible.