Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin talks education, Iowa caucuses as 2028 rumors buzz

DES MOINES — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is rumored to be considering a 2028 presidential run, threw his support behind Iowa retaining its first-in-the-nation caucus status as Democrats reconsider their 2028 primary calendar.

When asked by Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kauffmann during a fireside chat at the Iowa Republicans’ annual Lincoln Dinner fundraiser on Thursday evening, Youngkin said Iowa should “absolutely” remain at the front of the primary election calendar.

He also said that Democrats made a mistake when booting Iowa from the first-in-the-nation spot for the last presidential nomination cycle.

“The beginning of the nomination process starts with incredibly informed voters,” Youngkin said Thursday. “You all know this is it is a moment to fully understand issues, candidates, and what that candidate can do. And so often, primaries are a day when someone shows up and just pulls on the lever because a friend whispered in their ear. Vote for them.”

Kaufmann said that his answer is one in a long process of ensuring Iowa stays at the front of the nomination calendar in 2028, and he said he hopes Iowa Democrats will work to restore their first-in-the-nation status in 2028.

“I think that Governor Youngkin stated it as succinctly as anybody possibly could,” Kauffmann said to reporters Thursday. “And that is, there are a lot of reasons why things should belong to that. And I feel really good about where we’re at in the process of doing that.”

Youngkin, 58, gained national prominence in 2021 when he flipped the long-time Democratic stronghold of Virginia red by winning the governor’s seat. He rode to power on a wave of COVID-19-related political pressures like mask mandates, opening schools again, and parental rights.

He mobilized suburban voters, frustrated with school closures and parental rights, to bring in a close win, with a 2 percent lead over his opponent, Terry McAuliffe.

His visit to Iowa revived speculation that Youngkin might be looking toward a 2028 presidential run, with Iowa’s Lincoln Dinner being a prime spot for meeting with key donors in an early primary state.

Youngkin heads to South Carolina in a few weeks for the State Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant Gala, seen as another key stop for presidential hopefuls.

Youngkin talks about parental rights, school closures helped win seat



Youngkin said his political rise was linked to frustrations over prolonged school closures in Virginia’s suburbs that frustrated many parents.

He also said that frustrations over choices on what children are taught brought about his win and helped him deliver sweeping education reforms for Virginia.

“In 2021, we found ourselves truly at ground zero of the parents’ movement,” Youngkin said. “All of a sudden, the recognition that the clear choice was between a candidate who thought parents should have no say in their child’s education and my recognition that there is a fundamental right for parents to make decisions with regard to their child’s upbringing, their care, and their education.”

Youngkin said that the movement was appealing to many parents, despite their political leanings, because many believed the quality of their child’s education was suffering from prolonged online learning.

“They were continually being told that that quality education was going to propel your student and your child onto their dreams, when — of course — there was no way it was,” Youngkin said. “Whether you’re a Republican parent, an independent parent, or even many Democratic parents, they said my children are the most important thing in my life, and I will decide that I do not co-parent with the government.”

Youngkin acted swiftly on his priorities when he was inaugurated in 2022, signing an executive order banning mask mandates in public schools.

He also pardoned Lowden County parent Scott Smith after he was arrested in June 2021 for obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct after getting in a confrontation with a community member at a school board meeting. Smith was asking for accountability after his daughter was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom, and Youngkin said Smith was just protecting his daughter and was targeted by the school board.

“We saw a father do what any father in this room would do, and he was now on defense himself,” Youngkin said. “The day that I issued that pardon was a day that we once again stood up for parents who must stand up for their kids.”