The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ in Iowa City

Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
July 19, 2025

Around 100 Johnson County protesters gathered outside City Park to march in honor of the late Congressman and activist John Lewis on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The event was organized by Indivisible Iowa, which also planned the Hands Off and No Kings protests of April and June.

Attendees marched across the bridge in front of Hancher Auditorium in honor of Lewis’s march across the bridge in Selma with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the civil rights movement. They chanted “this is what democracy looks like,” and sang along to the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The song was led by Mayor Bruce Teague, who was one of three speakers. As the sun set, they hoisted hand-painted banners and walked around the bridge and back.

As Ed Flannery, a representative for the protest organization Veterans for Peace, made a speech, a handful of counterprotesters rode by on motorcycles, yelling “Proud Boys!” but left by the time he finished speaking.

The march began at 7:00 P.M. and ended around 8:30 P.M.

2025_07_17_JohnLewisMarch_AN_0001
Ava Neumaier
Protestors walk through City Park during a Good Trouble march in honor of late congressman John Lewis in Iowa City on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Attendees marched across the Hancher bridge to honor Lewis’ civil rights legacy in Selma with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., chanting and cheering.
Print this Story