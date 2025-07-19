Photos: ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ in Iowa City

Around 100 Johnson County protesters gathered outside City Park to march in honor of the late Congressman and activist John Lewis on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The event was organized by Indivisible Iowa, which also planned the Hands Off and No Kings protests of April and June.

Attendees marched across the bridge in front of Hancher Auditorium in honor of Lewis’s march across the bridge in Selma with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the civil rights movement. They chanted “this is what democracy looks like,” and sang along to the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The song was led by Mayor Bruce Teague, who was one of three speakers. As the sun set, they hoisted hand-painted banners and walked around the bridge and back.

As Ed Flannery, a representative for the protest organization Veterans for Peace, made a speech, a handful of counterprotesters rode by on motorcycles, yelling “Proud Boys!” but left by the time he finished speaking.

The march began at 7:00 P.M. and ended around 8:30 P.M.