Photos: 2025 Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner

The 2025 Republican Party of Iowa’s Lincoln Dinner was held this Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. The dinner featured numerous guest speakers, including the Iowa GOP’s Finance Chair David Barker, Josué Rodriquez, State Rep. Brooke Boden, R-Indianola, RPI Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.

The evenings special guest was Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin spoke to the dinner guests during a fireside chat with Kaufmann.

Dinner, dessert, and drinks were provided by the Iowa Events Center.

During the event, a fundraising auction took place. The event closed with a musical performance of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads by Boden and Brock Banks.