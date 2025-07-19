The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: 2025 Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner

Dan Dickerson, Photojournalist
July 19, 2025

The 2025 Republican Party of Iowa’s Lincoln Dinner was held this Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. The dinner featured numerous guest speakers, including the Iowa GOP’s Finance Chair David Barker, Josué Rodriquez, State Rep. Brooke Boden, R-Indianola, RPI Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, Iowa Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, and Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.

The evenings special guest was Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin spoke to the dinner guests during a fireside chat with Kaufmann.

Dinner, dessert, and drinks were provided by the Iowa Events Center.

During the event, a fundraising auction took place. The event closed with a musical performance of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads by Boden and Brock Banks.

2025_07_17_LincolnDinner_DD106
Dan Dickerson
The sun reflects off of the golden dome of the Iowa State Capitol. The Republican Party of Iowa’s Lincoln Dinner was held in Iowa’s capitol city of Des Moines, IA, on Thursday, July 17, 2025.
