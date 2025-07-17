‘On Her Game’ author makes a stop in Iowa City, joined in conversation by Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen.

Excited fans filled the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in anticipation of sports journalist Christine Brennan’s conversation about her new book “On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports.”

Brennan was joined on the panel by former Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder and current coach Jan Jensen. Those who bought tickets to the event received a free book as well as a complimentary dinner and drinks.

“On Her Game” is currently sitting at number two on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Brennan made a point at the beginning of the panel to tell everyone that this book is an authorized biography, a book written about someone else’s life and accomplishments with their knowledge and participation.

Brennan emphasized her journalistic background, saying she used all the proper ethics when writing this book, including not letting Clark review the book before it was published.

In order to write this book, Brennan traveled with the Indiana Fever, Clark’s WNBA team, throughout their 2024 season before sitting down to write in October 2024. Brennan was able to write the book in four months and meet her February deadline.

“The joyous part of sharing this story is getting to do it with the people who know Caitlin the best…and that’s the Hawkeye fans,” Brennan said. “I’m just so heartened and so honored that I can be here, and I can not thank you enough for that.”

Brennan praised Bluder throughout the talk, commenting on how much she helped with the book and how well they worked together.

Bluder said she read the book “Pressure is a Privilege,” written by Brennan, to the Iowa Women’s Basketball team well before Brennan had begun writing her book about Clark.

“We read that book throughout the year, so Christine was a part of the program longer than anyone knows,” Bluder said.

One of the big things that is talked about in the book is Title IX, the legislation that made it illegal for sex based discrimination in sports. Bluder revealed that the history of women’s sports and Title IX was something that Jensen and she stressed to players on and off the court.

“Caitlin has gone way beyond the regular bounds of women’s sports — way into a category or territory that we have never seen before in women’s team sports,” Brennan said.

One thing that Clark’s former coaches are sure of, her roots are strong. Describing her as humble and helpful, Jensen said that Clark always cycles back to the things she’s learned from the University of Iowa and UI’s Women’s Basketball team.