Profile | New Hawkeyes Softball Head Coach Stacy May-Johnson

After powering through two coaching changes in the 2025 campaign — and finishing with its highest winning percentage since the shortened 2020 season — Iowa’s softball team will be welcoming a new head coach this fall.

Stacy May-Johnson brings an impressive resume back to Iowa City — as a player and a coach.

May-Johnson’s hiring was announced in May after the Hawkeyes’ softball team had a turbulent season with two head coaching changes.

Before the 2025 season, Hawkeyes’ head coach Renee Gillispie was forced to step down from her role due to a medical issue.

Assistant coach Brian Levin took over the team as the interim head coach. After a rough series in Alabama on March 8, 2025, Levin called the team’s culture into question following some players’ decision to kneel for the national anthem.

Levin told the team he didn’t want to coach them anymore, and when he requested to return, Iowa decided to let him go. Karl Gollan stepped into the role of the acting head coach and took the team to a 35-18 finish.

Now, May-Johnson will step into the role for the 2026 campaign, leading the Hawkeyes’ softball team after a turbulent 2025 campaign.

May-Johnson was a three-time All-Big Ten selection in her playing career from 2003 to 2006. She was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2003. She also still ranks top 15 in program history in multiple statistical categories, including hits, doubles, home runs, and RBIs.

May-Johnson played professionally for the Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch league and was a member of Team USA. May-Johnson also won the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2006 and won two titles and was a two-time MVP winner in her five-year professional career.

As a part of Team USA, May-Johnson helped the United States claim an Olympic silver medal in 2012, and gold medals at the 2011 Pan American Games and the 2011 and 2012 World Cups. She was named the USA Softball Female Athlete of the Year in 2011.

May-Johnson brings in nearly 20 years of coaching experience, with head coaching jobs at Utah Valley from 2020 to 2021 and, most recently, Fresno State from 2022 to 2025. She served as associate head coach at Eastern Kentucky from 2018 to 2019 and was an assistant at Purdue in 2017, Louisville in 2015 and 2016, and Iowa from 2011-2014. May-Johnson was also a volunteer assistant at Louisville from 2008 to 2010.

At Fresno State, May-Johnson led the Bulldogs to the Mountain West Championship and finished with 37 wins in 2025. She racked up 112 wins in her four-year head coaching career at Fresno State. May-Johnson looks to bring that winning culture to Iowa City.

“We want to bring a winning culture, that’s first and foremost,” May-Johnson said. “We want to bring a culture where people feel valued, where they love being part of the team.”

May-Johnson said the team will learn to “bleed black and gold” and that she plans to focus on bringing a new culture to Iowa’s softball team.

“We want to bring a culture where they bleed black and gold,” she added. “If they grew up in this state, they already do. If they didn’t, and are from out of state, they’re going to learn to bleed black and gold.”

May-Johnson becomes the sixth head coach in the program’s 47-year history and gets high praise from Goetz.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacy May-Johnson back to Iowa as the new head coach of our softball program,” Goetz said in a May news release announcing May-Johnson’s hiring. “Stacy is a proven leader with a deep understanding of what it means to be a Hawkeye. Her experience as a standout student-athlete, combined with her coaching success and commitment to developing young women on and off the field, makes her the ideal person to lead our program into its next chapter. We are excited for the future of Iowa softball under her leadership.”