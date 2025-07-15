Iowa tenant union fights to provide voice for local manufactured homeowners

Upon moving to Iowa City for a new job in 2009, Nicole Platz decided to plant roots at the Modern Manor mobile home park due to the low cost of living and a short commute to work.

Since being joined by her wife, Ashley Platz, in 2011, the pair has seen a lot of changes, including steep rent hikes and loss of amenities after the mobile home park was purchased by Havenpark Communities in 2019.

Havenpark, a Utah-based investment group, also owns several other mobile home parks in Iowa, including Sunrise Village and Lake Ridge Estates in Iowa City.

Havenpark’s purchase of the mobile home parks has resulted in significant rent increases and reduced park amenities.

Candi Evans, a resident of Golfview Mobile Home Park in North Liberty — formerly owned by Havenpark — has lived in her mobile home since 1998. During her first twenty-one years at Golfview, rent would increase by no more than five or ten dollars at a time. When Havenpark purchased the community, rent increased by $140 in the first two months.

In response to Havenpark’s steep rent increases, Evans helped co-found the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network, a tenant union dedicated to making the voices of manufactured home community residents heard.

“What’s happening to affordable housing is a crisis across the nation, and the more legislators let them do this, the more the crisis grows,” Evans said.

Even though rent has increased exponentially, residents feel they have lost access to the services they once had.

“When I moved up here in 2011, Wolf Construction still owned it, and it was a very nice little community,” Ashley Platz said. “I didn’t feel the same feelings about the new owners in the community as I do now.”

Since Modern Manor has been under Havenpark’s ownership, the Platz’s said they no longer receive recycling services, access to Mediacom, or mowing services—all of which were included under previous ownership.

During the winter, they said it was often several days before roads were taken care of after a storm.

“Our entrances were so slick with ice—packed for like four or five days—and they never did a thing about it,” Nicole Platz said. “The little maintenance things make a huge impact, because some people could have gotten killed at that intersection.”

The loss of services has made the park feel less safe and accessible, and has proved extra challenging to some of the Platz’s neighbors who face digital barriers.

“Now we’re forced to pay online payments to these vendors that they’ve approved,” Ashley Platz said. “The reduction in office hours makes it harder for residents—especially seniors and those without internet access—to get help.”

Although Golfview was purchased by a different private equity group in November 2024, Evans said the park went without basic maintenance and services for almost three years.

“After Havenpark took over, they had to raise rent because of all the additional cost for infrastructure — which they did none of — and labor costs, but they dissolved maintenance,” she said.

Residents such as the Platz family have also experienced issues getting access to clean water. Nicole Platz was forced to put her dog down after calcified stones formed in its bladder — which she said was a direct result of drinking the unfiltered tap water.

In January, Modern Manor went several days without water due to a broken water pump.

“When the water issues happened, that’s when I was starting to get concerned,” Nicole Platz said. “It was three days, and they didn’t notify anybody of anything.”

“Rent should reflect the quality of services they provide. Right now it doesn’t,” Ashley Platz said.

Although Ashley and Nicole Platz have no plans to move anytime soon, they’re scared for when they do, as Havenpark has strict regulations on the buying and selling process. When homeowners sell their trailer, the new buyer is responsible for removing it from the land it sits on; however, only a handful of contractors are approved to come in and move the mobile home.

“Our fear is that here we are with this piece of property and if we sell it, we may not have that ability [to move it],” Ashley said. “What ends up happening is they end up taking over ownership and then reselling the property, so it takes away our rights.”

Residents and advocates are continuing to work hard to make their voices heard. In addition to holding several press conferences and gatherings over the years, the Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network often holds tabling events and lobbies for legislative changes.

In June, the network released their “Expectations for Livable Communities,” a list that addresses deteriorating park conditions, unsafe water quality, and calls for a two-year rent moratorium.

“If the state legislature isn’t going to do what needs to be done to legally require better behavior in our recourse right now, residents with community support will continue demanding that these out-of-state owners stop mistreating people,” Iowa Manufactured Home Residents Network volunteer organizer Jennifer Sherer said.

In the early days of the network, residents were able to mitigate some harm and slow down the rent increases, Sherer said — but the work is still far from finished.

“The lack of protections in Iowa really just acts as a red carpet that is being laid out to bad actors to come into our state and extract outrageous rents from some of our lowest-income residents,” she said.

Leadership teams that were formed to help with the creation of the “Expectations for Livable Communities” list continue to meet bi-weekly, addressing ongoing residents’ concerns and discussing possible solutions.

“No one should have to work this hard to get park owners to take care of these things, but residents do have success when they speak up collectively and especially when they’re able to do so with community allies and local officials backing them up,” Sherer said.