Historic Iowa City bar ‘Fieldhouse’ finds new home on Clinton Street

Iconic Iowa City bar “Fieldhouse” is moving into a larger space on South Clinton Street for its 50th anniversary. The move coincides with the new country bar Hazzard County American Salon opening up in the former Fieldhouse location.

The space where Fieldhouse will now occupy was formerly occupied by Active Endeavors and was purchased by Tracy Barkalow of Barkalow & Associates Realtors. The building has been vacant since 2021 and is now preparing for the opening of the new and improved Fieldhouse in the fall.

This is not the bar’s first move. The business first opened in 1975 on College Street as a bar, restaurant, and nightclub. After cycling through various owners, the business was purchased in 2003 by the previous owner, Nick Miller, and moved to the Dubuque St. location a few years later.

In an interview from 2022, Miller told the Daily Iowan that the main reason for the previous move was that the bar was unable to come to terms on the new lease.

RELATED: Iowa City community comes together to paint new mural

The new Fieldhouse will have some minor alterations from the original location with the space being nearly double the size of the old location. Barkalow said that the new location will be reminiscent of the original.

“Fieldhouse comes down to the experience itself…the size of the bar will be in line with what the original location was like,” Barkalow said. “It’ll be a totally different environment from the old bar, and we’ll be running things a little more efficiently.”

Barkalow took over co-ownership and the rights to the Fieldhouse in 2024 after the original owner, Mark Eggelston, passed away. Barkalow knew right away that a location change was what the bar needed.

“I had acquired the building that the old Fieldhouse is in this year, so we didn’t know if we were going to continue the Fieldhouse in that location or not,” Barkalow said. “The Active Endeavors space was sitting empty, and it makes more sense for us and that type of bar. We went ahead to put it [Fieldhouse] in that space and place Hazzard in the current location.”

Fieldhouse is a staple among all generations of Iowans. University of Iowa student Tamanna Kapoor has been a frequent visitor at Fieldhouse and is planning on checking out the new location upon its opening at the start of the school year.

“Fieldhouse was honestly a community to me and my friends,” she said. “I love that place not only because of the amazing deals that they had but also because of the music that they played.”

Kapoor specifically likes the music that the bar would play.

“I think a lot of people do go to Fieldhouse because of the rap music that they play in particular, which is not played or shunned by other bars,” she said.

Kapoor said that she will be visiting the new bar but feels nostalgic towards the old location.

“Fieldhouse wasn’t just Fieldhouse for me and my friends, but it was Field Home,” she said. “Personally, I think that Dj Damn Juhl was really the heart and soul of that place.”