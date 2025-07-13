Ali Younes’ trial concluded, verdict to come later this year

An Iowa City man was on trial this week for the alleged robbery and assault of a woman on the University of Iowa campus in 2022. Testimony concluded Tuesday, and a verdict is expected later this year.

Ali Younes, 20 at the time of the crime, gave investigators different stories during the multiple interviews conducted during the investigation. He never admitted to assaulting the woman; instead, he admitted to stealing her earrings.

Younes, now 22, stood trial this week in Johnson County District Court for the charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft more than three years after his alleged crimes. Younes fled the country to Jordan in 2022 and self-surrendered to authorities in 2024.

Anne Rizzo, whom Younes is alleged to have assaulted, testified on Tuesday that Younes was her attacker and that he tackled her from behind as they crossed the pedestrian bridge by the Iowa Memorial Union. She said he got on top of her and strangled her. At the hospital, she realized he had stolen her $25,000 earrings.

Younes, in a 2022 interview with police, told them that he was “super high” on the night of the attack and had seen two men attack Rizzo, and he had stolen her earrings, but not assaulted her.

During the interview, Younes said he knew stealing the earrings was wrong, and wanted to give them back. He then provided the police with the location of the earrings.

Younes said that he only took the earrings and that when he stole the earrings, he said that he thought she was dead because she was unresponsive and “purple.”

In 2024, when Younes self-surrendered in Chicago after fleeing the country to Jordan in 2022, he confessed to attacking Rizzo and stealing her earrings. He said he was high and that the assault was about the money.

Younes admitted to putting his hands around her neck and choking her.

Younes chose to stand trial by bench, leaving 6th Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever to decide the verdict. McKeever will provide a written ruling later this year after attorneys on both sides are given one month to file their written closing arguments.