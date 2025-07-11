Photos: Eras in the Park at North Liberty

The City of North Liberty hosted a Taylor Swift tribute concert for over 300 attendees on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Penn Meadows Park. The band, Swift Nation Tribute, stars Melody Ebner as the Swift lookalike, and performed popular songs from Swift’s ten albums for an hour and a half.

The audience consisted mostly of young girls and families, who traded bracelets, temporary tattoos and hair tinsel before the show.

The park was lined with food vendors and stands from local businesses. A merchandise booth beside the stage sold shirts that read “In My North Liberty Era.”

Eras in the Park was delayed by half an hour due to thunderstorm warnings, and ended before a second lightning storm. It ran from 7-9:30pm.