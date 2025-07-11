The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Eras in the Park at North Liberty

Gabby Drees and Ava Neumaier
July 11, 2025

The City of North Liberty hosted a Taylor Swift tribute concert for over 300 attendees on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Penn Meadows Park. The band, Swift Nation Tribute, stars Melody Ebner as the Swift lookalike, and performed popular songs from Swift’s ten albums for an hour and a half. 

The audience consisted mostly of young girls and families, who traded bracelets, temporary tattoos and hair tinsel before the show.

The park was lined with food vendors and stands from local businesses. A merchandise booth beside the stage sold shirts that read “In My North Liberty Era.”

Eras in the Park was delayed by half an hour due to thunderstorm warnings, and ended before a second lightning storm. It ran from 7-9:30pm.

2025_07_010_TSwiftNL_GD_AN001
Ava Neumaier
Attendees gather to listen to Eras in the Park: a Free Taylor Swift Tribute in Penn Meadows Park, North Liberty, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Attendees made and swapped bracelets, ordered food from local vendors, and took photos before the cover band Swift Nation Tribute performed for a little over an hour.
