Receiver and running back depth provide excitement for new-look Hawkeye offense in 2025

The 2025 Iowa Hawkeyes football team has arguably their deepest wide receiver group in recent memory.

With a mix of experienced receivers such as Seth Anderson and Jacob Gill, and new faces like redshirt first-year KJ Parker, the Hawkeye receivers look to prove they can be an exciting group and continue the revitalization of Iowa’s offense under offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

“I know most people didn’t think we were too much of a passing team last year,” Parker said. “I definitely don’t disagree with that, but we’re just looking to be more versatile on the offensive playbook for sure.”

Gill was the leading receiver for Iowa in 2024, but collected just 411 yards, ranking 296th in all of college football. As a team, the Hawkeyes ranked 129th in total receiving yards, just a few spots higher than the service academy schools — Navy, Air Force, and Army West Point — who are known for producing minimal passing attacks.

But Iowa hopes the addition of highly-anticipated transfer Mark Gronkowski will unlock the passing game in 2025. Gronowski brings a championship pedigree with him to Iowa City, as he won back-to-back FCS titles with South Dakota State in 2023 and 2024.

The 6-foot-3 signal caller compiled a 49-6 record with the Jackrabbits, highlighted by a 2023 campaign that saw him throw for over 3,000 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Gronowski’s performance earned him the 2023 Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player at the FCS level.

Hawkeye fans likely remember Gronowski’s name from the 2022 season opener against South Dakota State, where Iowa infamously won the game 7-3 without scoring a touchdown. Gronowski had a forgettable game against the top-ten Iowa defense, going just 10-for-26 with 87 passing yards.

Gronowski’s arrival in Iowa City has already generated plenty of buzz from the wide receivers.

“He’s a great dude, he’s got a great ball,” senior wide receiver Kaden Wetjen said of Gronowski. “His experience, I think that’s one of the best parts about him. He’s played a lot of ball in his life, so I’m just super excited. I wish we could play next week already, I’m ready to get going, and I’m super confident about what we can do.”

The Hawkeye offense took a massive step forward in 2024 under offensive coordinator Tim Lester. Iowa averaged over 27 points per game last season, compared to 15 points per game in 2023. The Hawkeyes also added over 94 yards per game to their season average from 2023 to 2024.

Lester spent time under Matt Lefleur with the Green Bay Packers in 2023 as a senior analyst and brought the Shanahan style offense to Iowa City last season. That new offensive style paid off for the Hawkeyes, especially in the run game for Kaleb Johnson.

“I love his offense,” sophomore guard Kade Pieper said. “It goes a lot better for me because I’m running a lot, and I like getting out in space and running.”

“I’m definitely feeling really confident,” third-year running back Jaziun Patterson added. “The offense is very fast-paced, and everybody on the offense is taking on leadership roles, and everybody is holding each other accountable.”

Another position group that provides a lot of excitement and depth for Iowa is the running backs. After the departure of Johnson to the NFL, the Hawkeyes look to lean on two running backs this season – Patterson and second-year Kamari Moulton.

Patterson and Moulton both showed flashes of what they can provide to the offense last season, combining for 782 yards and five touchdowns on 147 attempts.

“We’ve got an opportunity to show what we can do on a broader spectrum,” Patterson said about the running back room. “I feel like we’re going to complement each other well. We all have different skill sets, so once that gets put on the film, and we go through the fall and we all glue together on one accord, it’s going to be a show for sure.”

The depth throughout the entire offense provides lots of excitement for the quarterback, Gronowski, who looks to prove he can perform at a high level in the Big Ten.

“It’s super exciting,” Gronowski said about the offensive depth. “Especially this fall, we’ve got six, seven, or eight receivers that are going to be competing for the starting spots. That just adds another level of competition to camp, and everyone is going to be playing that much better, and everyone wants it too.

“It’s going to be a really fun camp,” Gronowski added. “Just throwing to all those guys, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”