The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Community Members Protest Deportation of Pascual Pedro in Davenport

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
July 10, 2025

After a West Liberty man was deported, more than 100 people protested at the Davenport Congressional Office building in Davenport on Thursday to demand his release back into the country. He was deported to Guatemala where he is living with his mother. His family attended the protest alongside community members like his pastor from the St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Liberty, Guillermo Trevino.

Community members and family members talked to staff in the congressional offices before going back outside and finishing protesting.

Two buses picked up community members from Iowa City and West Liberty before reaching Davenport.

2025_07_10_davenportICEPROTEST_GD001
Gabby Drees
Guillermo Trevino, a pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located in West Liberty, talks with David Goodner, a community organizer and Catholic worker, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Trevino knew Pascual Pedro personally.
Print this Story