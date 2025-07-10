Photos: Community Members Protest Deportation of Pascual Pedro in Davenport

After a West Liberty man was deported, more than 100 people protested at the Davenport Congressional Office building in Davenport on Thursday to demand his release back into the country. He was deported to Guatemala where he is living with his mother. His family attended the protest alongside community members like his pastor from the St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Liberty, Guillermo Trevino.

Community members and family members talked to staff in the congressional offices before going back outside and finishing protesting.

Two buses picked up community members from Iowa City and West Liberty before reaching Davenport.